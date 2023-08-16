Get a +300 Odds Boost on McIlroy, Scheffler, or Rahm at the BMW Championship with DraftKings
Lock in a +300 odds boost on the favorites ahead of this week's BMW Championship, with DraftKings!
50 players will contest the BMW Championship this week and you can now boost your favorite player's odds by +300, thanks to this odds boost from DraftKings Sportsbook!
With the BMW Championship Winner Odds Surge, you can boost the two favorites, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to +950 and +1000 respectively. You can also boost Jon Rahm, who was the last player to win on this course in 2020, to +1150.
Use this BMW Championship Winner Odds Surge to boost ANY player in this field, not just the favorites by +300. Want to boost 2 x BMW Championship winner, Patrick Cantlay to +1300? How about the in-form Tommy Fleetwood to +2300? No matter who you want to bet on this week, win bigger, with DraftKings Sportsbook.
This promotion is available to new and existing users alike, but if you are a yet to sign up for DraftKings, then claim the DraftKings promo code below and bet $5, win $150 in bonus bets instantly, before even taking advantage of this huge offer.
CLICK HERE and you will receive $150 in bonus bets when you sign up for a new account and place your first $5 bet on any player ahead of this BMW Championship!
How To Claim a +300 Odds Boost for the BMW Championship With DraftKings
To claim a +300 Odds Boost for your 2023 BMW Championship bets, just follow this quick guide below.
1) CLICK HERE, where you will either head to the login page and enter your login details if you already have an account or sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account
2) If you are signing up for a new account, you will receive a $150 instant bonus, just for signing up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and betting $5 on your favorite BMW Championship outright
3) Now that you have either logged in or signed up for a new account, head to the 'promos' section on DraftKings Sportsbook
4) Opt-in for the 'BMW Championship Winner Odds Surge' promotion
5) Now all you need to do is back your favorite golfer in the BMW Championship Outright market and you will receive a +300 odds boost in your betslip, on that first outright bet
Updated BMW Championship Odds With the DraftKings Odds Surge
Now that you have opted into the BMW Championship Winner Odds Surge promotion, you will be able to boost any player's odds by +300 ahead of first tee on Thursday.
It doesn't matter if you are using it to push the favorites into double-digit odds, or if you are looking to squeeze a bit extra out of a mid-range player, simply use this BMW Championship Winner Odds Surge, to win bigger on your favorite outright this week.
With the form he is in and the limited field, it is hard to look past Rory McIlroy this week, and now you can boost him to +950 on DraftKings, he seems like a no-brainer.
Below is a list of the top 10 in the BMW Championship betting odds, now that they have been boosted by +300 with the BMW Championship Winner Odds Surge.
- Rory McIlroy +650 --> +950
- Scottie Scheffler +700 --> +1000
- Jon Rahm +850 --> +1150
- Patrick Cantlay +1000 --> +1300
- Xander Schauffele +1600 --> +1900
- Viktor Hovland +1600 --> +1900
- Tommy Fleetwood +2000 --> +2300
- Collin Morikawa +2200 --> +2500
- Max Homa +2500 --> +2800
These should now be the best BMW Championship odds on the market, but make sure that is the case, by comparing all the latest odds via OddsChecker here!
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
