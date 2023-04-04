Five Longshots Who Could Win the Masters

The Masters is the first major championship of the season, each and every year, and as a result, the best players in the world have spent the year gearing up for what is the biggest event of the year.

This means the sportsbooks keep the very best players onside, and more often than not, one of the favorites win this tournament.

The good news for those reading this, looking for the best value longshots at The Masters, is the fact that 4 of the last 10 winners have come into the week with odds of +4000 or bigger.

That is the target we will set ourselves here then, as we look for five players at +4000 or bigger, that can win at Augusta this week.

Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im (+4100) Get the Best Odds on Sungae Im at FanDuel

Sungjae Im has played in three Masters, and either side of a missed cut in 2021, he has finished 2nd and 8th.

In total Im has been inside the top 3 at the Masters after five of his ten rounds, and if you extend that to the top 8, he's been inside that number in eight of his ten rounds, which is remarkable consistency.



The two-time PGA Tour winner has finished inside the top 10 five times this season, three of which were top 6 finishes that came since the turn of the year.



A return to form when T6 at the Players Championship gave plenty of reason for optimism, and whilst he didn't make it out of his group at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, he beat Maverick McNealy 8&6 and Tommy Fleetwood 4&3, so he's playing well enough to contend at a course he loves.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (+4600) Get the Best Odds on Hideki Matsuyama at FanDuel

Hideki Matsuyama feels like the ultimate risk/reward play at Augusta this week.

On the face of it, you are betting on the 2021 Masters Champion who performed brilliantly in his title defense and has finished inside the top 20 in 7 of his past 8 starts at Augusta.

The concern is that you are also betting on a golfer who has spent the last two seasons being injured on and off, and we don't know how well his neck and back will hold up at The Masters.

Matsuyama finished T5 at The Players Championship and T15 last week in Texas, and perhaps he made a wise decision to forfeit his last match at the WGC Match Play.



If he is fit, you are getting incredible odds on a player that definitely has winning upside. He was 2nd at the halfway stage last year and still finished 14th despite a tough weekend, and now he can come into the week without the stress of the many defending champion obligations.

Corey Conners

Corey Conners (+5000) Get the Best Odds on Corey Conners at FanDuel

Is there a better way to prepare for the first major of the year than with a win? Some players prefer not to play the week before, perhaps in fear of using up their winning form or luck a week too early, but that won't phase Corey Conners.

His win at the Valero last week was timely, as were his two wins in the group at the Match Play a week before and he now has momentum ahead of this illustrious event.

Conners' form has been in and out this season, but he now returns to perhaps his favorite course in golf.

The Canadian missed the cut as an amateur here, but after winning the Texas Open as a Monday Qualifier in 2019, he then got his first shot at Augusta as a pro. He finished 46th that week, but he was 11th after round one and 16th after round two and that was perhaps a sign of things to come.

Since then, Conners has finished 10th, 8th, and 6th here, and he's been inside the top 10 at The Masters after each of his last six rounds.

He might struggle to win, especially back-to-back, but if Conners is ever going to win a major, it would be here, where his compatriot, Mike Weir won so brilliantly in 2003.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose (+6600) Get the Best Odds on Justin Rose at BetMGM

This will be Justin Rose's eighteenth start at The Masters, and he's not been too bad in his previous seventeen appearances!

He has twice been 2nd here, coming closest when losing to Sergio Garcia in a playoff in 2017, but he's been consistently brilliant around Augusta outside of those runner-up finishes as well.

Rose has finished inside the top 10 in 35.3% of his Masters appearances, which equates to 6 of his 17 starts, and whilst his best effort came in 2017, he's had multiple chances to win.

Way back in 2007, Rose headed into the final round at Augusta with a shot to win, as he was in 2nd place and just one shot back, before ultimately finishing 5th. Perhaps that effort came too early in his career, but he was unlucky to lose to Garcia 10 years later, and another 2nd in 2015 when Jordan Spieth pulled away from the field was another fine effort.

Even as recently as 2021, Rose led by four shots after round one and was still one shot ahead going into the weekend, before slowly surrendering his lead over the weekend, to finish 7th.

Rose loves a fast start here, having led after round one four times already, and being inside the top 6 at Thursday's end a further four times, so you'll know early whether Rose can compete here this week.

Danny Willett

Danny Willett (+21000) Get the Best Odds on Danny Willett at FanDuel

If the weather gets as tough as it suggests, one player that could come to the fore is Rose's fellow Englishman, Danny Willett.

Willett famously won here in 2016, capitalizing on a Jordan Spieth ejection, and this week he can go quietly about his business and perhaps perform some weekend heroics once again.

The Yorkshireman should absolutely have won the Fortinet Championship to kick off the season, but he made a mess of the final hole, allowing Max Homa to win.

That win no doubt affected him, but he's still put in some solid performances since, making his last five straight cuts, headlined by his 18th place finish at Riviera and his 29th at The Players last time out.



His run on the PGA Tour has actually been one of the most solid starts to a season he has made Stateside, and whilst he's yet to show winning form, it wouldn't be a complete shock to see him in the mix here, especially as he continues to gain strokes on approach over the past four events, a foundation of his best golf.

After initially struggling here following his first win, Willett has since finished T25 in 2020 and T12 last year, so he's getting closer to contending at Augusta once more.