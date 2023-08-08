FedEx St. Jude Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After an exciting few weeks to finish up the regular season, the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs will get underway this week just outside Memphis, Tennessee, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The now annual start to the postseason, Will Zalatoris took home the inaugural victory last season, beating Sepp Straka in a playoff shootout.

Though Zalatoris is now sidelined with an injury, Straka and 69 of the other top players on the Tour will tee it up this week, with the bottom 20 being cut from postseason play. One of those players who narrowly made the top 70 cut is Lucas Glover, who scored a victory last week at the Wyndham to find himself in this week’s field and inside the top 50. Notably absent from this year’s edition will be star Justin Thomas, whose slump down the stretch ended up costing him a spot in the playoff race.

Let’s look at the top five guys I have on my card this week.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds

Swipe to scroll horizontally Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +650 Rory McIlroy +900 Jon Rahm +900 Patrick Cantlay +1400 Xander Schauffele +1800 Viktor Hovland +2000 Tyrell Hatton +2200 Collin Morikawa +2200 Tommy Fleetwood +2800 Wyndham Clark +3000

TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee

Coming in as a par 71 just under 7,300 yards, TPC Southwind has long been a staple on Tour, with the event formerly known as the St. Jude Invitational. With Bermuda greens and rough throughout, Southwind is best known for its numerous water hazards throughout.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Power Rankings

Jon Rahm (+900) (Bet $100 to collect $1,000) DraftKings has the best Jon Rahm odds

Having not played since The Open Championship, it’s easy to forget that Jon Rahm finished T2 that week. Known for turning on the jets in the playoffs, look for Rahmbo to get off to a great start.

Scottie Scheffler (+650) (Bet $100 to collect $750) Head over to DraftKings for the best Scottie Scheffler odds

Finishing T2 in last year’s playoffs, Scottie Scheffler should have all the motivation in the world to play well over the next few weeks. The all-around best player on Tour almost every week.

Patrick Cantlay (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) DraftKings has the best Patrick Cantlay odds

Patrick Cantlay took home the FedEx Cup in 2021 and seems to play his best in these postseason events. Look for a strong showing despite not playing his best as of late.

Rory McIlroy (+900)

Rory McIlroy took home the FedEx Cup last year but started things off by missing the cut in this event.

Rory McIlroy took home the FedEx Cup last year but started things off by missing the cut in this event.

Viktor Hovland (+2200)

Viktor Hovland finished T20 here last year but has all the tools in his bag to redeem himself this week.

Viktor Hovland finished T20 here last year but has all the tools in his bag to redeem himself this week.