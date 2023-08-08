FedEx St. Jude Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
After an exciting few weeks to finish up the regular season, the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs will get underway this week just outside Memphis, Tennessee, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The now annual start to the postseason, Will Zalatoris took home the inaugural victory last season, beating Sepp Straka in a playoff shootout.
Though Zalatoris is now sidelined with an injury, Straka and 69 of the other top players on the Tour will tee it up this week, with the bottom 20 being cut from postseason play. One of those players who narrowly made the top 70 cut is Lucas Glover, who scored a victory last week at the Wyndham to find himself in this week’s field and inside the top 50. Notably absent from this year’s edition will be star Justin Thomas, whose slump down the stretch ended up costing him a spot in the playoff race.
Let’s look at the top five guys I have on my card this week.
FedEx St. Jude Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+650
|Rory McIlroy
|+900
|Jon Rahm
|+900
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1400
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Viktor Hovland
|+2000
|Tyrell Hatton
|+2200
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2800
|Wyndham Clark
|+3000
TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee
Coming in as a par 71 just under 7,300 yards, TPC Southwind has long been a staple on Tour, with the event formerly known as the St. Jude Invitational. With Bermuda greens and rough throughout, Southwind is best known for its numerous water hazards throughout.
FedEx St. Jude Championship Power Rankings
Jon Rahm (+900) (Bet $100 to collect $1,000) DraftKings has the best Jon Rahm odds
Having not played since The Open Championship, it’s easy to forget that Jon Rahm finished T2 that week. Known for turning on the jets in the playoffs, look for Rahmbo to get off to a great start.
Scottie Scheffler (+650) (Bet $100 to collect $750) Head over to DraftKings for the best Scottie Scheffler odds
Finishing T2 in last year’s playoffs, Scottie Scheffler should have all the motivation in the world to play well over the next few weeks. The all-around best player on Tour almost every week.
Patrick Cantlay (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) DraftKings has the best Patrick Cantlay odds
Patrick Cantlay took home the FedEx Cup in 2021 and seems to play his best in these postseason events. Look for a strong showing despite not playing his best as of late.
Rory McIlroy (+900) (Bet $100 to collect $1,000) For the best Rory McIlroy odds go to DraftKings
Rory McIlroy took home the FedEx Cup last year but started things off by missing the cut in this event.
Viktor Hovland (+2200) (Bet $100 to collect $2,300) Go to DraftKings for the best Viktor Hovland odds
Viktor Hovland finished T20 here last year but has all the tools in his bag to redeem himself this week.
-
-
