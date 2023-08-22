European Ryder Cup Odds: Predicted Ryder Cup Lineup for Team Europe

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bet365 have released odds on players to make the Ryder Cup team for both Team Europe and Team USA.

USA's qualification period is over, and captain Zach Johnson will make his wildcard picks following the conclusion of the Tour Championship.

Europe's qualification however will run another week, and conclude on September 3rd.

Let's look at the odds from Bet365, the players who have already qualified, and the players we think will get a pick from captain, Luke Donald.

Who Has Already Qualified for the European Ryder Cup Team?

Three players have already officially qualified for the Ryder Cup team, as they cannot be caught in the rankings.

Rory McIlroy - McIlroy tops both the European Points List and the World Points List and will be going to Rome for what will be his seventh Ryder Cup. Nick Faldo and Lee Westwood both played 11 Ryder Cups, a record that McIlroy will have his eye on breaking. Can be play in 5 more Ryder Cups after this one and break the record with 12 appearances?

Jon Rahm - Rahm is 2nd on both lists behind Rory and has also already qualified for Rome. He will be playing in his third Ryder Cup, having made his debut in Paris in 2018. The Masters champion will look to be join McIlroy as the talisman in this group.

Viktor Hovland - Hovland has been mightlighly impressive this season and his Sunday 61 to win the BMW Championship was the latest in a fine set of results. Hovland has qualified via the World Points List.

Remaining Qualifying Criteria for the 2023 European Ryder Cup Team

As Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have officially qualified via the European Points List, that means there are still two spots up for grabs in the World Points List and just one remaining on the European Points List.

That means that Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton are currently on the team based on the latest World Points List standings, although Matt Fitzpatrick could take one of their remaining spots. All three of these players, no matter which of the trio need a pick.

Sepp Straka is the only player close enough to disrupt the World Points List now, which would have to come via an almost impossible win at the Tour Championship.

On the European Points List, Robert MacIntyre holds the final spot, after McIlroy and Rahm qualified from there.

Yannik Paul is the closest challenger to MacIntyre, but with Adrian Meronk just behind, he looks the most likely challenger for MacIntyre's automatic spot.

Luke Donald would love one of MacIntyre or Meronk to earn their spot on the team, as both have won at Marco Simone Golf Club, this year's Ryder Cup venue.

Likeliest Wildcard Picks for Team Europe

Luke Donald will hope that Adrian Meronk or Robert MacIntyre get onto the team through merit, as Yannik Paul making his way on the team, whilst obviously deserved if he does, would give the captain a selection headache.

There is a general agreement that 8 spots are already confirmed for Team Europe, which currently looks to be:

Rory McIlroy (Qualified)

Jon Rahm (Qualified)

Viktor Hovland (Qualified)

Tommy Fleetwood (In Based on Current World Points List - would also get picked)

Tyrrell Hatton (In Based on Current World Points List - would also get picked)

Matt Fitzpatrick (Will get a Wildcard pick or qualify via World Points List)

Shane Lowry (Will get a Wildcard pick)

Justin Rose (Will get a Wildcard pick)

This means there are four Wildcard picks up for grabs.

Let's look at the latest "to make the European Ryder Cup team" odds on Bet365 to determine who are the most likely players to make the team.

Bet365 is offering odds on Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, and Robert MacIntyre in this market which means they are suggesting Matt Fitzpatrick is on the team, one way or another.

European Ryder Cup Team Odds

Here are the latest odds from Bet365 for the remaing five spots (assuming Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are all on the team)

Justin Rose (-3300)

Shane Lowry (-2800)

Robert MacIntyre (-1000)

Sepp Straka (-500)

Adrian Meronk (-275)

Ludvig Aberg (-200)

Rasmus Hojgaard (-150)

Alex Noren (+200)

Yannik Paul (+275)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+300)

Victor Perez (+300)

Adrien Dumon De Chassart (+400)

Adrian Otaegui (+600)

Pablo Larrazabal (+700)

Jordan Smith (+700)

Seamus Power (+900)

Aaron Rai (+900)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+1000)

Thomas Pieters (+1200)

Jorge Campillo (+2500)

Alexander Bjork (+2500)

Alex Fitzpatrick (+2500)

The odds suggest Justin Rose and Shane Lowry will get two Wildcard picks, with one of Fleetwood, Hatton, or Fitzpatrick needing the other. That means there are only three picks up for grabs.

If MacIntyre holds onto his spot on the European Points List he will be on the team, which is why he is -1000 to make the team. He'd have to play poorly these next two weeks to fall out, and miss out on a pick as well.

Predicted European Ryder Cup Team

Here is our current predicted European Ryder Cup team, based on the current qualification, the likelihood of captain's picks, and the latest odds dictating certain players' chances of making the team.

Predicted European Ryder Cup Team

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Tommy Fleetwood

Tyrrell Hatton

Matt Fitzpatrick

Robert MacIntyre

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Adrian Meronk

Ludvig Aberg

The next two weeks will be crucial in Europe. Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to win the Czech Masters and if he delivers he will almost certainly make the team. A good week is needed for Robert MacIntyre as he looks to hold on to his spot on the European Points List, and if he does Adrian Meronk will need to impress to get a pick.

Sepp Straka will need a big week at East Lake to get a pick, and it feels like he and Aberg are in the position to lose out to someone like Nicolai Hojgaard who has also won at Marco Simone and could get a pick based on a big week in the next fortnight.

If you think Nicolai Hojgaard can force his way on the team, he looks good value at +300.