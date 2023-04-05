DraftKings Promo Code: Get a +1000 Odds Boost on Any Masters Outright
Claim this DraftKings promo code now, and you can boost any Masters outright bet by +1000, making your favorite picks great value across the board!
The latest DraftKings promo code gives you the opportunity to add +1000 odds to your favorite outright this week, which means your favorite Masters bets should be placed at DraftKings, for the best value.
You could boost Scottie Scheffler to +1650, Rory McIlroy to +1750, or Jon Rahm to +1850 with this DraftKings +1000 odds boost, meaning you get the best value anywhere in the market, on the leading three.
It doesn't matter whether you want to back one of the favorites, or a lively longshot at Augusta, this +1000 odds boost from DraftKings is the promotion for you!
So CLICK HERE or on the offer button below, to sign up now.
This DraftKings Masters odds boost truly is an unmissable offer, as there is no way you are getting double digit odds on the Big Three anywhere else, and with this DraftKings promotion, you are getting almost 20-1 on any of them!
Sign up now following the steps below, to win bigger on The Masters.
How to Claim the +1000 Masters Odds Boost on DraftKings
1) CLICK HERE or on the "Claim Your Odds Boost Now" button below to sign up for the DraftKings promo code
2) Complete your DraftKings Sportsbook registration
3) Deposit at least $5 into your new account
4) Bet up to $10 on your favorite Masters Outright
5) Receive a +1000 Odds Surge on your favorite Masters Outright thanks to the DraftKings promo code
Best Masters Bet for the DraftKings Masters Odds Surge
One of the Big Three (Scheffler, Rahm, McIlroy) will likely be in the mix on Sunday, and as a result you probably want to take one of those, given you are getting almost 20-1 on any of them to win, with the DraftKings promo code.
If you do think all three as opposable though, why not take a chance on a relative longshot this week?
Jordan Spieth won his first Green Jacket in 2015 and he's also posted three more top 3 finishes here, so can he go and win a second one at the 2023 Masters, given his current form? If you think so, then claim the DraftKings promo code now, and boost him to +2800 to win this week.
One other player that could go under the radar, but has a good Augusta record is Sungjae Im. He has finished 2nd and 8th here in his first three starts, and now comes into the week with three top 6 finishes under his belt in 2023. Look for him to contend this week, and boost his odds to +5500 to win, with the DraftKings promo code.
DraftKings Odds Surge Terms & Conditions
- If the Odds Surge Token does not appear, refresh the page or try opting in again
- Token valid for seven (7) days. For the avoidance of doubt, the seven (7) day completion period is measured as 168 hours from the time the token is placed in the customer’s Sportsbook account. Failure to use the token will void the award
- Excludes Same Game Parlays, Traditional Parlays, Live Bets, bonus bets, cash out bets, voided bets, profit boosts, and odds boosts
- Limit one token per customer
- Must be 21+, unless otherwise stated, and located in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY (18+)
- Customers who have previously qualified for pre-launch offers in Ohio and/or Massachusetts are not eligible to receive this offer
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
