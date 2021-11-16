Image Lydia Ko 2pts each way at 7/1 with Bet365 A couple of weeks ago I watched mesmerised by the delightful Ko shoot 63-65 on the weekend of the Saudi International on the Ladies European Tour to win by five. A week later she came from off the pace to force her way into the Pelican shootout and lose to a Korda birdie at the first extra hole.



Image Jin Young Ko 2pts to win at 9/2 with Bet365 Jin Young is defending champion and was right behind the Pelican quartet in sixth place on Sunday. She is almost guaranteed to figure but it’s not quite a three-filly race.

Image Charley Hull 1pt each way at 40/1 with Bet365 Logically, British Open champion Nordqvist is Europe’s best chance but Hull’s on a course, a 6556-yard par 72, where she feels at home and could well outplay her 40/1 odds even though this has not been her best year.

Image Sei Young Kim 1pt each way at 14/1 with Bet365 The obvious each-way bet (most layers paying five places) is the 2019 winner Sei Young Kim who doesn’t hit it far but is arrow-straight. She made a sterling defence last year when finding only Jin Young too hot to handle.

CME Group Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

There’s a beautiful bonus for Sky viewers this week in the shape of the women’s version of the Tour Championship where the elite meet the elite in a $5m showdown on the Gold course at Tiburon in Naples, Florida.

If it’s anything like last week’s Pelican Championship where Nelly Korda emerged from a four-way play-off with three other great champions in Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and Sei Young Kim to regain the world No. 1 spot, it will showcase everything that’s wonderful about women’s golf.

Not just on course but the smiles, the outfits, the graceful swings, the sportsmanship, the power and the glory.

A couple of weeks ago I watched mesmerised by the delightful Ko shoot 63-65 on the weekend of the Saudi International on the Ladies European Tour to win by five.

Yes, I know she was favourite and supposed to win but it was flawless, a putting masterclass, a vision to treasure.

Related: DP World Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

A week later she came from off the pace to force her way into the Pelican shootout and lose to a Korda birdie at the first extra hole.

No shame there and at 24 she’s almost back to the pinnacle she scaled as a 17-year-old so sensationally precocious that she ranked No.1 in the world.

The next year she won her first Major but then decided she needed more length off the tee and a different image from the dumpy, bespectacled teenager who had won the hearts of everyone.

She changed equipment, caddie and coach - out went David Leadbetter - the puppy fat and the specs were no more, and in 2017 she played 26 times and won zilch.

Suddenly the W column was empty.

It is only now that she’s back where she belongs, not quite the best in the world but knocking on the door behind which the junior Korda is going head to head with another, unrelated Ko, Jin Young, knocking spots off each other to end the year as No. 1.

Not only for the top spot but for the 2021 Race To The CME Globe, the female equivalent of the Race To Dubai - what we oldies still call the Order of Merit - which winds up the European men’s money race the same day.

While Nelly and Jin Young go toe to toe, I’m hoping that little Lydia, the 2014 champion at Tiburon, will sneak up on the outside and collar both of them.

Jin Young is defending champion and was right behind the Pelican quartet in sixth place on Sunday.

She is almost guaranteed to figure but it’s not quite a three-filly race.

Related: RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips 2021

Sei Young Kim, Thompson, Canadian No. 1 Brooke Henderson, the Jutanugarn sisters and hot new kids in the block Patty Tavatanakit and Yuka Saso all enter the conversation in a field of 60 and as there is no cut, you will get four days for your money if you fancy a bet.

The obvious each-way bet (most layers paying five places) is the 2019 winner Sei Young Kim who doesn’t hit it far but is arrow-straight.

She made a sterling defence last year when finding only Jin Young too hot to handle.

Europe’s Solheim Cup heroines Anna Nordqvist, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall can also make a run for the $5m jackpot.

The $500,000 for winning at Tiburon five years ago was by far Hull’s biggest payday and the chirpy English star went close two years ago when runner-up to Sei Young Kim.

It’s a sign of the growing popularity of the female game with sponsors and public that this year they will be playing for a first prize three times what Hull took away with her in 2016.

Logically, British Open champion Nordqvist is Europe’s best chance but Hull’s on a course, a 6556-yard par 72, where she feels at home and could well outplay her 40/1 odds even though this has not been her best year.

My four selections are all course winners while Korda has yet to add her name to the roll of honour.

She may well do so now but she’s only 23, has danced all the dances and may struggle to get herself up again so quickly after Sunday’s massive high.

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF BETTING TIPS 2021- ADVISED BETS

All price with Bet365

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware