Nelly Korda Wins Hugely Dramatic Pelican Women's Championship
Despite a triple bogey at the penultimate hole, Korda managed to come through a four-way playoff to secure her fourth title of 2021.
By Matt Cradock
In a star-studded final day, a number of Major champions were vying for the title, with Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson proving to be the two front runners with only a handful of holes remaining.
However, in the last drama-filled hour of play, world number one Korda would triple bogey the par-4 17th, leaving the door open for Thompson who was now two shots clear playing the last.
But, in yet another turn, Korda would make a clutch birdie, leaving her opponent a four-foot putt for the win.
Thompson, though, pushed the putt wide of the target, resulting in a four-way playoff between Thompson, Korda, Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim.
In the playoff, Ko and Kim made solid pars, but it was to be a repeat of the 18th hole, with Korda holing an almost identical birdie putt, and Thompson replicating her missed putt only half an hour or so earlier, handing the trophy to Korda.
Speaking after her round, Korda said "I kind of lost faith after that triple on 17. I was actually thinking 'well... let's focus on next weekend then!' However I found my best putt two times in a row and rolled it in really nicely.
"I knew what that putt was doing on 18, it was always moving a little left to right. I gave myself a lot of opportunities this week and that's what counts!"
The victory means that Korda continues to dominate in 2021, with the American now securing her fourth title, as well as an Olympic gold medal, and cementing her place at the top of the world rankings.
"So proud of you!"That feeling when your sister wins a tournament after a four-way playoff ❤️@Thejessicakorda | @NellyKorda pic.twitter.com/d70EPugBf7November 14, 2021
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
