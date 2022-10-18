CJ Cup golf betting tips 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After Matt Fitzpatrick’s pitiful defence of his Andalucia Masters title, not even making the weekend, favourite backers will be praying a similar fate does not befall Rory McIlroy when the FedEx Cup champion makes his new-season Stateside bow in the CJ Cup in South Carolina.

It was Rory’s come-from-behind victory last year when the tournament was played in Las Vegas that kick-started a wonderfully consistent campaign that ended so gloriously at the Tour Championship.

Nine shots behind going into the weekend, McIlroy staged one of his now-regular through-the-field charges to edge home by a shot from Collin Morikawa with a phenomenal 25-under total and he must be disappointed the Cup has left Las Vegas and headed east to the Congaree course at Ridgeland.

McIlroy headlines the field as he defends his CJ Cup - but in South Carolina, not Las Vegas (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tom Fazio layout, a 7655-yard par 72, has been around just five years and hosted last year’s Palmetto tournament won by the young South African left-hander Garrick Higgo, fresh from a quickfire Canaries double on the European circuit and making only his second PGA Tour start.

Congaree looks a serious test as 11-under won the day, Higgo’s total just seeing off a logjam of pursuers - England’s Tyrrell Hatton was one of six sharing second place. Surprisingly for a course of well-above-average length, eight of the first ten home did not figure high on the driving distance stats.

This is a much superior cast with six of the world’s top ten, headed by No.1 Scottie Scheffler, in the half-size line-up - for the second week running it’s a field of 78 with no cut.

Even allowing for the presence of Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Morikawa, there’s every likelihood of a European winner, either McIlroy who has gone 2-4-4 on the DP World Tour scene since that FedEx takeaway or Jon Rahm who played golf from a different planet when turning the Spanish Open, weak though it was, into a rout.

Now he has got his game back in order after the disruption to routine that his new baby must have caused, Senor Rahm will be licking his lips at the prospect of bringing down these top Americans.

So we know those two are in belting form whereas we can’t be sure about Scheffler, Thomas, Morikawa or Sam Burns, four of the leading Americans. Double Major winner Morikawa never contended in Japan last week, nor did Hideki Matsuyama even though he was on a course where he’d previously shone.

Keegan Bradley, put up here at 33/1 last week, and comeback man Rickie Fowler finished 1-2 in Japan, so we know their games are in good nick. This is harder. The same goes for lucky Fortinet repeater Max Homa and new kid on the block Tom Kim, a seemingly effortless winner at Sanderson Farms.

Tyrrell Hatton has course form (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hatton was only a shot away from forcing a playoff with Higgo on this week’s course and is making a bunch of birdies among the punitive double bogeys. If he can cut out the crass errors, the hot-headed Oxford battler will start winning big again.

Cameron Young and Taylor Montgomery are two sizeable units who are showing plenty of game but have yet to discover the secret of winning. I predict both will get off the mark in the next 12 months but probably in weaker company.

Shane Lowry, impressive BMW PGA champion, and US Open hero Fitzpatrick, pipped in a playoff for the Italian Open on the 2023 Ryder Cup course before last week’s flop, bulk up the European challenge while the Koreans are mob-handed, with Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Seong-hyeon Kim (shortened to SH Kim for easier identification), Benny An and KH Lee capable of upsetting any applecart.

Korn Ferry upgrade SH Kim has opened his rookie year with some high-quality golf, getting better each week. Fourth to compatriot Tom Kim last time out in Las Vegas and 13th before that in Jackson, SH is one to keep an eye on.

Colourful Sahith Theegala has persistently looked a winner waiting to happen. The rangy Californian has made an impressive start to the new wrap-around year with fifth at the ZOZO following sixth first time out at the Fortinet.

In what looks like being a dry, sunny weekend with minimal wind and temperatures hovering around 70F, Theegala might be the biggest threat to European domination. But I’m looking for a big week for our Ryder Cup stars with that long-awaited Wentworth victory doing wonders for Lowry’s self-belief. The bluff Irishman has all the tools to be a huge success in the States to which you can now add ‘confidence to match ability’. A second American victory for Shane is surely just around the corner.



CJ Cup golf betting tips 2022

2pts each-way Jon Rahm at 10/1

2pts each-way Rory McIlroy at 8/1

1pt each-way Sahith Theegala at 66/1

1pt each-way Shane Lowry at 33/1

1pt each-way Tyrrell Hatton at 35/1

Golf betting offers:

(opens in new tab) Bet365 Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365 (opens in new tab) Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

(opens in new tab) 888Sport Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus (opens in new tab) New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply.

(opens in new tab) William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets (opens in new tab) New customers using Promo Code P30 only, min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15 (30 days expiry), free bet/payment method/player/country restrictions apply. *By entering the Promo code in the box above you agree to the full terms and conditions of this promotion as displayed below. See full terms below.

(opens in new tab) Betfair Get Up To £100 in Free Bets (opens in new tab) New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply.

(opens in new tab) Betfred Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 60 Free Casino Spins (opens in new tab) New UK & NI customers only. Code ‘SPORTS60’. Place first sports bet of £10+ in one bet transaction, at odds of Evens +. settled within 60 days. First bet on Sports. £30 in Free Bets credited within 48 hours of settlement. Max 60 Free Spins on Justice League Comics. Full T&Cs apply.

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware