I'm Confident These 5 Tips Will Transform Your Golf Game In Time For The 2025 Season... Because They Come Straight From The French Open Champion!

Dan Bradbury had the best year of his professional career in 2024, courtesy of winning one of the most revered titles on the DP World Tour - the French Open. He also secured an impressive third place finish earlier in the year and ended the season with a career best ranking of 30th in the Race To Dubai.

Whether you are a club member, a total beginner or a nomadic golfer, sourcing the best golf tips is the most proactive way to unlock your potential and reduce your handicap.

So, in the interest of helping all amateur golfers to play better golf, we thought we'd share five of Dan's top tips to help you shoot your lowest ever score in 2025...

Dan Bradbury: 5 Top Tips To Help You Play Better Golf

Dan Bradbury DP World Tour Professional Dan Bradbury has seen his career take off at the top level of men's professional golf in the past two seasons, clinching both the Joburg Open and more recently, the esteemed French Open title. His long, accurate tee shots and expert putting catapulted him to success at Le Golf National, and consequently put his name on the map across the golfing world.

1. Warm Up Efficiently

Always start with some stretching – never hit balls on the range cold as you don’t want to be changing your game when you’ve warmed up. Start with pitching positions; go through a 20-30-40-yard ladder and build it up, always hitting some three-quarter shots and some full shots.

There’s no need to hit all 14 clubs – odds and evens is fine. I will usually go lob wedge, gap wedge and then 8-iron, 5-iron, 3-iron, 3-wood and driver. You might not hit some of your irons that much in a round, so always practise what you’re going to use. If you won’t hit many 8- or 9-irons where you play, there’s no point hitting them too much on the range.

When it comes to bunker play, one common fault with amateurs is lifting up too early and not striking enough sand. If you open up your left foot a lot more and bend your knee, that will get your weight down and into your left side. Point your left foot not to the target but close – that will help you stay down in the shot and keep your chest low.

Don’t try to finish with a full swing, always abbreviate it to get more speed through the ball. So, pretty much just use your body, open the clubface, don’t flip your hands and let your body drag the club through. It’s similar to chipping, but with a more aggressive move.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dan Bradbury held off strong competition to win the prestigious French Open on the DP World Tour last season, his second tour title, and there is no signs of him slowing down in 2025... (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Rhythm In The Golf Swing

Trying to hit the ball too hard and rhythm go hand in hand. People who hit within themselves and swing it smooth tend to have great rhythm. Just look at Ernie Els. On the other side of the coin, there’s Matt Fitzpatrick. He swings it quite short, but when you break it down, his rhythm is just faster than everybody else’s.

It’s important to have a difference between your backswing and downswing. Make sure you complete your backswing and then come down and that will instantly help your rhythm and timing.

4. Finding More Fairways

The benefit of hitting it ten yards further versus the risk is not really worth it most of the time, unless you’re going for a green. Generally, you won’t need that extra distance so focus on getting yourself in the fairway and pick a shot that you’re comfortable with.

If I want to hit a fairway finder then I will aim left of the fairway and slide one back in. It might not look a great ball flight, but it works. Hitting fairways is about comfort and being confident. If you do want a bit of extra distance, stand a bit wider, transfer your weight more and hit up on it.

Dan Bradbury ranked 9th for Strokes Gained: Approach in the 2024 season on the DP World Tour, making him one of the most effective iron players in that season (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Putting - Control Your Pace

The biggest difference between pros and amateurs on the greens is pace. Amateurs hit three putts and then hit three more and, if they do any drills, they will generally do the short ones around the hole. From outside 20 feet, statistically, if you were to lag your putts, you would be better off. Some will go in, but you will have so many more tap-ins and stress-free rounds.

You should be trying to finish on a spot 6-12 inches behind the hole. Put a box down from 20-30 feet and practise your pace putting – from 20 feet it should be a two-foot box and from 30 feet a three-foot box. Put a tee in the middle of that box – that’s a good spot to aim for. You’ll be amazed how much difference it’ll make to your putting.

Want More Tour Pro Tips?

Our tips section is a gold mine of expert golf tips, from elite tour professionals, supporting you to become the best golfer you can be in time for the 2025 season. Why not check out some of our top selections...

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Want To Test Your DP World Tour Knowledge? Take On Our Ultimate Quiz...

Do you fancy yourself as a bit of a golf genius, an avid fan or a super statistician? This ultimate DP World Tour quiz will truly put your knowledge to the test...