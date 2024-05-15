7 LIV Golfers Worth Looking At In The PGA Championship Betting Market

There are 16 LIV golf stars playing in the 2024 PGA Championship and even the biggest of them are arguably being a bit overlooked in terms of the betting odds.

That's obviously good news if you fancy a flutter on a few of them, even the defending champion Brooks Koepka who is playing not second but third fiddle to Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Koepka is a stand out in our PGA Championship betting preview, but you've also got Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau among others to consider.

Here's a few LIV Golf representatives and why they could be worth a punt on doing well at the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka - 16/1

The usual negative about playing LIV Golf, saying it's not as competitive and only 54 holes just doesn't carry any weight at all in terms of Brooks Koepka.

Even on the PGA Tour he was indifferent at best to most of the regular season events, and would hugely amplify his game in the Majors - so wherever he plays his golf he'd be a threat as soon as he steps foot on Major property.

Other things in his favour here include his ability to go back-to-back, having already done so twice, and he just loves the role of defending champion as a real alpha in men's golf.

He's also angry at his poor showing in The Masters, has just won on LIV Golf, and will also have a chip on his shoulder at being overshadowed by the Scheffler/McIlroy love-in.

That makes him dangerous and arguably twice the price he should be in the betting.

Jon Rahm - 18/1

Jon Rahm also has a Major point to prove after a disappointing Masters defence - but it's a huge deal being defending champion at Augusta and I wouldn't put that display all down to his LIV Golf move.

Aaron Oberholser may want to wring his neck, but Rahm obviously sill feels criticism of his big-money move is unfair, so there's also a point to prove on that score too.

And speaking of scores, 71 is his highest in 21 rounds on LIV this season where he's finished in the top 10 in all seven events and leads the league in birdies.

Regardless of the standard of courses or opposition that's great golf, and he's also been high on where his game is at right now.

Bryson DeChambeau - 28/1

He had a fine Masters and finished T4 in last year's PGA Championship, so 28/1 looks generous for Bryson DeChambeau - who you'd also think has the perfect game to tackle a lengthy Valhalla.

DeChambeau led after the first round at Oak Hill last year, and at Augusta this year too for that matter, and if he produces another hot start than maybe he could make this one stick.

With the ideal game and recent Major form then he definitely looks good value.

Joaquin Niemann - 33/1

Joaquin Niemann is a tough one to get a handle on as he's been hoovering up tournament wins recently but has done hardly anything in the Majors so far.

A T22 at Augusta was solid if unspectacular and he's missed the cut in three of his last five PGA Championships.

So you're backing him to convert his form elsewhere into a Major breakthrough - with two LIV Golf wins, victory in the Australian Open and a T4 in the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.

He may not be massively overpriced but he's one to keep an eye on.

Cameron Smith - 50/1

The former Open champion has been pretty consistent this season on LIV, finishing second twice, once in a playoff, and unsurprisingly being the best putter on that circuit.

He's finished in the top 10 in three of the last four Majors - including a T9 at Oak Hill last year that suggests that even though Valhalla doesn't look the perfect fit for his game he could have some joy.

Smith arguably looks a nice fit for the US Open at Pinehurst, but he's been talking confidently about his game so there's no reason why he can't make a decent run of things here at a big price.

Tyrrell Hatton - 60/1

Again, Tyrrell Hatton has been pretty consistent on LIV but playing over there means he heads to Valhalla overpriced in the market at 60/1.

The Englishman finished T9 at the Masters with a fine final round 69, and before leaving the PGA Tour finished T13 and T14 in Hawaii.

Coming off his best Major result for five years at Augusta should give Hatton plenty of confidence, and he has a solid all-round game to contend.

Talor Gooch 125/1

We've just got to mention Talor Gooch - who isn't bothering to try and qualify for the US Open or Open Championship but got a special invite to the PGA Championship.

That came after finishing top of the LIV Golf standings last year following a stellar three-win season. He's not managed a win this season but has the chance to send out a big message at Valhalla.

With Greg Norman's high praise, the asterisk comment, and his beef with the US Open, Gooch comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of people want him to fail miserably - but at huge odds could he answer all his critics?

His Major form suggests not, but if he can play anywhere near up to the hype Norman has given them then he could deliver some each-way winnings.