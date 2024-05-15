7 LIV Golfers Worth Looking At In The PGA Championship Betting Market
Are LIV Golf players being overpriced in the betting market? We look at seven players who could be worth a wager at the PGA Championship
There are 16 LIV golf stars playing in the 2024 PGA Championship and even the biggest of them are arguably being a bit overlooked in terms of the betting odds.
That's obviously good news if you fancy a flutter on a few of them, even the defending champion Brooks Koepka who is playing not second but third fiddle to Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.
Koepka is a stand out in our PGA Championship betting preview, but you've also got Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau among others to consider.
Here's a few LIV Golf representatives and why they could be worth a punt on doing well at the PGA Championship.
Brooks Koepka - 16/1
The usual negative about playing LIV Golf, saying it's not as competitive and only 54 holes just doesn't carry any weight at all in terms of Brooks Koepka.
Even on the PGA Tour he was indifferent at best to most of the regular season events, and would hugely amplify his game in the Majors - so wherever he plays his golf he'd be a threat as soon as he steps foot on Major property.
Other things in his favour here include his ability to go back-to-back, having already done so twice, and he just loves the role of defending champion as a real alpha in men's golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He's also angry at his poor showing in The Masters, has just won on LIV Golf, and will also have a chip on his shoulder at being overshadowed by the Scheffler/McIlroy love-in.
That makes him dangerous and arguably twice the price he should be in the betting.
Jon Rahm - 18/1
Jon Rahm also has a Major point to prove after a disappointing Masters defence - but it's a huge deal being defending champion at Augusta and I wouldn't put that display all down to his LIV Golf move.
Aaron Oberholser may want to wring his neck, but Rahm obviously sill feels criticism of his big-money move is unfair, so there's also a point to prove on that score too.
And speaking of scores, 71 is his highest in 21 rounds on LIV this season where he's finished in the top 10 in all seven events and leads the league in birdies.
Regardless of the standard of courses or opposition that's great golf, and he's also been high on where his game is at right now.
Bryson DeChambeau - 28/1
He had a fine Masters and finished T4 in last year's PGA Championship, so 28/1 looks generous for Bryson DeChambeau - who you'd also think has the perfect game to tackle a lengthy Valhalla.
DeChambeau led after the first round at Oak Hill last year, and at Augusta this year too for that matter, and if he produces another hot start than maybe he could make this one stick.
With the ideal game and recent Major form then he definitely looks good value.
Joaquin Niemann - 33/1
Joaquin Niemann is a tough one to get a handle on as he's been hoovering up tournament wins recently but has done hardly anything in the Majors so far.
A T22 at Augusta was solid if unspectacular and he's missed the cut in three of his last five PGA Championships.
So you're backing him to convert his form elsewhere into a Major breakthrough - with two LIV Golf wins, victory in the Australian Open and a T4 in the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic.
He may not be massively overpriced but he's one to keep an eye on.
Cameron Smith - 50/1
The former Open champion has been pretty consistent this season on LIV, finishing second twice, once in a playoff, and unsurprisingly being the best putter on that circuit.
He's finished in the top 10 in three of the last four Majors - including a T9 at Oak Hill last year that suggests that even though Valhalla doesn't look the perfect fit for his game he could have some joy.
Smith arguably looks a nice fit for the US Open at Pinehurst, but he's been talking confidently about his game so there's no reason why he can't make a decent run of things here at a big price.
Tyrrell Hatton - 60/1
Again, Tyrrell Hatton has been pretty consistent on LIV but playing over there means he heads to Valhalla overpriced in the market at 60/1.
The Englishman finished T9 at the Masters with a fine final round 69, and before leaving the PGA Tour finished T13 and T14 in Hawaii.
Coming off his best Major result for five years at Augusta should give Hatton plenty of confidence, and he has a solid all-round game to contend.
Talor Gooch 125/1
We've just got to mention Talor Gooch - who isn't bothering to try and qualify for the US Open or Open Championship but got a special invite to the PGA Championship.
That came after finishing top of the LIV Golf standings last year following a stellar three-win season. He's not managed a win this season but has the chance to send out a big message at Valhalla.
With Greg Norman's high praise, the asterisk comment, and his beef with the US Open, Gooch comes with a lot of baggage and a lot of people want him to fail miserably - but at huge odds could he answer all his critics?
His Major form suggests not, but if he can play anywhere near up to the hype Norman has given them then he could deliver some each-way winnings.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
5 Tour Pro Tips And Drills From A Four-Time PGA Tour Winner
These expert tips and drills, from a top-30 player in the world, will help to supercharge your golf game...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
2 Reasons Why I Think Tiger Woods Can Win The PGA Championship...
Many golf fans have already written off Tiger's bid to win a 16th Major title, but I believe these two key stats could offer a glimmer of hope...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
PGA Championship 2024 Betting Preview And Picks
We look at the latest odds, best bets and the pick of the outsiders in the betting for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla
By Paul Higham Published