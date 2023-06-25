2023 Travelers Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
We’re heading into the Sunday round in Connecticut, and it’s essentially a two-man race for the Travelers Championship. Trent Pruitt weighs in from a betting perspective and analyzes whether or not anyone can close the gap on Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie.
The final round of the Travelers Championship is already here, and it’s essentially a two-man race between Keegan Bradley (-125) and Chez Reavie (+260). Bradley has a slight edge on the leaderboard, sitting at -21 after a six-under performance Saturday. Reavie is at -20 after posting a seven-under third round.
Saturday’s biggest mover was Rickie Fowler, but his 10-under outing was only enough for him to inch up to the T4 position, where he’s -15 overall. Fowler enters with the fourth-shortest odds to capture the Travelers Championship, but it’s still a 30-1 payout to play him.
Above Fowler on the betting boards are Patrick Cantlay (+800) and Scottie Scheffler (+2500). Interestingly, Scheffler sits at -14, so he’ll need to put together a Herculean effort to make up the seven-stroke deficit. As for Cantlay, he’s just five strokes off of Bradley’s pace and, in my opinion, offers the only realistic longshot chance to climb back into contention.
However, just because it’s basically a two-man race doesn’t mean there aren’t a myriad of ways to bet Sunday’s final round from TPC River Highlands. Let’s dive into my top two plays for Sunday!
Before we get into our Travelers Championship picks, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week. You can use one of the HUGE first bet offers to wager with more confidence on your 2023 Travelers Championship selections this week.
2023 Travelers Championship Picks - Live Picks
Keegan Bradley To Win Outright (-125) (Bet $100 to collect $180) Head to DraftKings for the best Keegan Bradley odds
First off, I don’t think it’s too outlandish to say that Cantlay (+800) can close the five-stroke gap and complete the comeback here. His nine-under performance on Saturday was electric, and if he does something similar while the nerves simultaneously start to kick in for Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie, we could find ourselves looking at a playoff scenario. It could be worth a sprinkle on the fourth-ranked player in the world.
However, in terms of a “best bet,” I think it’s best to go the more conservative route and focus on the two-man race at the top. I’m riding with Bradley at -125 to win the Travelers Championship. I touched on nerves above; Bradley is an 11-time professional winner, so he’s no stranger to the spotlight. The American has won as recently as October of 2022 when he shot -15 and secured the Zozo Championship in Japan.
Ultimately, Bradley can play moderately conservatively on Sunday. He doesn’t have to be overly aggressive at this relatively easy course, considering he holds the lead heading into the final round. The 37-year-old should have no issues maintaining the lead and capturing another victory.
Scottie Scheffler Top Five Finisher (+130) (Bet $100 to collect $130) Get the best Scottie Scheffler odds at DraftKings
There’s a pretty sizable logjam after Bradley and Reavie as the next nine golfers on the leaderboard find themselves within two strokes of each other. Take out Cantlay at third, and golfers 4-11 are all in the -15 to -16 range. That offers us an opportunity to get some value from a betting standpoint.
Anytime I can get Scottie Scheffler with a plus-money payout in a situation like this, I’m taking it. Scheffler is currently T7 (-14) after shooting seven-under on Saturday, the fourth-lowest score of the day. Some big names are in the mix here, like Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, but Scheffler is clearly in much better form than each of these guys.
What I love most about this bet is that we have a motivation factor from Scheffler entering Sunday. With his confidence levels right now, the 27-year-old probably has his mind set on erasing the seven-stroke deficit and winning this tournament. However, that may simply be too many strokes to overcome. A consolation prize for the world’s top player would be securing his sixth straight top-five finish. I expect Scheffler to continue climbing the leaderboard on Sunday and finish inside the top five.
2023 Travelers Championship – Live Odds Entering Sunday
|Golfer
|Odds
|Keegan Bradley
|-125
|Chez Reavie
|+260
|Patrick Cantlay
|+800
|Scottie Scheffler
|+2500
|Rickie Fowler
|+3000
|Adam Scott
|+4000
|Denny McCarthy
|+5000
|Justin Thomas
|+6500
|Min Woo Lee
|+8000
|Brian Harman
|+9000
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
-
-
Mel Reid Receives One-Stroke Penalty At KPMG Women's PGA Championship
The 35-year-old incurred the penalty after lifting the ball when not permitted on the fifth hole of her third round
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Misses Out On 59 But Shoots PGA Tour Career Low Round
The 34-year-old shot a 10-under 60 at the Travelers Championship as his resurgence in form continues
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Travelers Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Travelers Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Find Value With These Travelers Championship DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 Travelers Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Travelers Championship Odds and Betting Preview
The Travelers Championship starts this Thursday. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay breaks down the odds this week and shares his best bets for the 2023 Travelers Championship.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
FanDuel Major Winner Insurance: Get Your Stakes Back If Your Golfer Finishes Top 20
With the latest FanDuel Sportsbook, you will either win big on your favorite U.S. Open outright or get your stakes back as bonus bets, as long as they finish in the top 20!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
US Open Winner Odds Surge: Get a +300 Odds Boost on Any Golfer at DraftKings
Claim the US Open odds surge from DraftKings Sportsbook and boost any golfer's odds by +300, at this week's U.S. Open.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Find Value With These US Open DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Los Angeles, California, for the US Open. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 US Open.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Bet365 Promo Code: Get 200-1 Odds on Your Favorite Golfer at the 2023 U.S. Open
Thanks to our partnership with OddsChecker, you can now bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on the 2023 U.S. Open, effectively boosting your odds to 200-1. Check out the guide below to claim!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
US Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s US Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published