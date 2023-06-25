2023 Travelers Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks

The final round of the Travelers Championship is already here, and it’s essentially a two-man race between Keegan Bradley (-125) and Chez Reavie (+260). Bradley has a slight edge on the leaderboard, sitting at -21 after a six-under performance Saturday. Reavie is at -20 after posting a seven-under third round.

Saturday’s biggest mover was Rickie Fowler, but his 10-under outing was only enough for him to inch up to the T4 position, where he’s -15 overall. Fowler enters with the fourth-shortest odds to capture the Travelers Championship, but it’s still a 30-1 payout to play him.

Above Fowler on the betting boards are Patrick Cantlay (+800) and Scottie Scheffler (+2500). Interestingly, Scheffler sits at -14, so he’ll need to put together a Herculean effort to make up the seven-stroke deficit. As for Cantlay, he’s just five strokes off of Bradley’s pace and, in my opinion, offers the only realistic longshot chance to climb back into contention.

However, just because it’s basically a two-man race doesn’t mean there aren’t a myriad of ways to bet Sunday’s final round from TPC River Highlands. Let’s dive into my top two plays for Sunday!

Keegan Bradley To Win Outright (-125) (Bet $100 to collect $180) Head to DraftKings for the best Keegan Bradley odds

First off, I don’t think it’s too outlandish to say that Cantlay (+800) can close the five-stroke gap and complete the comeback here. His nine-under performance on Saturday was electric, and if he does something similar while the nerves simultaneously start to kick in for Keegan Bradley and Chez Reavie, we could find ourselves looking at a playoff scenario. It could be worth a sprinkle on the fourth-ranked player in the world.

However, in terms of a “best bet,” I think it’s best to go the more conservative route and focus on the two-man race at the top. I’m riding with Bradley at -125 to win the Travelers Championship. I touched on nerves above; Bradley is an 11-time professional winner, so he’s no stranger to the spotlight. The American has won as recently as October of 2022 when he shot -15 and secured the Zozo Championship in Japan.

Ultimately, Bradley can play moderately conservatively on Sunday. He doesn’t have to be overly aggressive at this relatively easy course, considering he holds the lead heading into the final round. The 37-year-old should have no issues maintaining the lead and capturing another victory.

Scottie Scheffler Top Five Finisher (+130) (Bet $100 to collect $130) Get the best Scottie Scheffler odds at DraftKings

There’s a pretty sizable logjam after Bradley and Reavie as the next nine golfers on the leaderboard find themselves within two strokes of each other. Take out Cantlay at third, and golfers 4-11 are all in the -15 to -16 range. That offers us an opportunity to get some value from a betting standpoint.

Anytime I can get Scottie Scheffler with a plus-money payout in a situation like this, I’m taking it. Scheffler is currently T7 (-14) after shooting seven-under on Saturday, the fourth-lowest score of the day. Some big names are in the mix here, like Adam Scott and Justin Thomas, but Scheffler is clearly in much better form than each of these guys.

What I love most about this bet is that we have a motivation factor from Scheffler entering Sunday. With his confidence levels right now, the 27-year-old probably has his mind set on erasing the seven-stroke deficit and winning this tournament. However, that may simply be too many strokes to overcome. A consolation prize for the world’s top player would be securing his sixth straight top-five finish. I expect Scheffler to continue climbing the leaderboard on Sunday and finish inside the top five.

