2023 LIV Golf Jeddah Betting Picks and Predictions

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf returns for the final individual event of the 2023 LIV Golf season, as a field of 48 look to bolster their individual standing one last time, whilst also putting their team in a great position to win the team event at LIV Golf Miami.

LIV Golf Jeddah returns for a second time, as Brooks Koepka beat Peter Uihlein in a playoff last year, to capture his first title on his new tour.

Koepka appeared emotional after his win last year, following a year of injury issues, and he has since added another PGA Championship to his trophy cabinet.

Will the American dust himself down after a disappointing Ryder Cup to win here again, or will someone else in the field step up?

Below, we will break down the LIV Golf Jeddah event, including the course setup, former LIV Golf Jeddah winners, and our two favorite picks for the event.

Before we get into our picks for the LIV Golf Jeddah, make sure you are claiming these top sports betting offers from DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, and more!

Here are the winners so far on the 2023 LIV Golf Tour this season:

Individual Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Charles Howell III

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Danny Lee

LIV Golf Orlando - Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf Adelaide - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Singapore - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf Tulsa - Dustin Johnson

LIV Golf Washington DC - Harold Varner III

LIV Golf Valderrama - Talor Gooch

LIV Golf London - Cameron Smith

LIV Golf Greenbrier - Bryson DeChambeau

LIV Golf Bedminster - Cameron Smith

LIV Golf Chicago – Bryson DeChambeau

Team Winners

LIV Golf Mayakoba - Crushers GC

LIV Golf Oklahoma - Fireballs GC

LIV Golf Orlando - Torque GC

LIV Golf Adelaide - 4 Aces GC

LIV Golf Singapore - RangeGoats GC

LIV Golf Tulsa - Stingers GC

LIV Golf Washington DC - Torque GC

LIV Golf Valderrama - Torque GC

LIV Golf London - 4 Aces FC

LIV Golf Greenbrier - Torque GC

LIV Golf Bedminster - Ripper GC

LIV Golf Chicago – Crushers GC

Bryson DeChambeau picked up his second win on the 2023 LIV Golf Tour, with a win at LIV Golf Chicago, and also added a second victory for his steam, Crushers GC.

Crushers GC won the first event behind a strong win from Charles Howell III in Week one of this season, and Bryson helped secure another victory for his team, after they finished runner-up in the two events prior.

Crushers GC are now the closest rivals to the 4Aces ahead of next week’s team championship, and they will hope to take the lead at a crucial time, with another big week here in Jeddah.

LIV Golf Jeddah Course Preview

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Saudi Arabia

Par 70

7,010 Yards

A short course in the modern day, Royal Greens relies instead on weather to play its part, as windy conditions should hold scoring in the afternoon, over the weekend.

There are five former course winners in this field, with Dustin Johnson a two-time winner of the Saudi International, and Graeme McDowell, Abraham Ancer, and Harold Varner III all also winning that event. Brooks Koepka won this event here 12 months ago.

This course can definitely be overpowered off the tee and that will be the approach this week, but will the big hitters come unstuck in windy conditions?

With a course record of 61 shot by Dustin Johnson in the Saudi International, and the 72-hole record held by both Dustin Johnson (2019) and Abraham Ancer (2023), there are definitely low scored to be had here.

Graeme McDowell, Harold Varner III, and Abraham Ancer are hardly the biggest hitters, but they got it out there far enough the week they won.

LIV Golf Jeddah Key Stats

Driving Distance – 5 of the top 7 on the leaderboard at this event last year, ranked inside the top 10 for Driving Distance, including both playoff protagonists, Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein

– 5 of the top 7 on the leaderboard at this event last year, ranked inside the top 10 for Driving Distance, including both playoff protagonists, Brooks Koepka and Peter Uihlein Scrambling – 3 of the top 7 on the leaderboard here last year, ranked inside the top 7 for Scrambling here 12 months ago.

– 3 of the top 7 on the leaderboard here last year, ranked inside the top 7 for Scrambling here 12 months ago. Putting – Both Koepka and Uihlein ranked inside the top 9 for both Putting Average and Putts per Round, with Uihlein ranking 3rd in both.

Hitting it long and coupling that with a strong short game is clearly the path to victory here, and links form won’t go amiss, given the windy conditions and type of test.

Course form has stood up well here in the past, so focus on those that have shown signs of form at Royal Greens already in either this event last year, or the Saudi International.

Former Winners of LIV Golf Jeddah

2022 – Brooks Koepka

LIV Golf Jeddah Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

David Puig (+4500) (Bet $100, collect $4600) - Get the best odds for this David Puig pick at Bet365

After a tough start to life on the LIV Tour, David Puig has settled in, with 7th and 4th place finishes among his last five starts, and a win last week on the Asian Tour.

Puig, who is one of the youngest players on the LIV Tour went wire-to-wire to win the International Series Singapore event last week by five strokes. Even a final round 73 wasn't enough to derail the Spaniard who was merely just tasked with holding firm on the final day.

Puig was the 36-hole leader at the LIV Golf Greenbrier, found himself in the same position two starts later in the International Series England event, where he eventually finished 4th, and again the following week on the St Andres Bay Championship, again on the Asian Tour, where he finished 14th. Add in a first round lead in Korea, and his win last week and you have a player in rock-solid form, who is clearly finding his feet at this level.

He finished 53rd in the Saudi International earlier this year, but Puig has come on leaps and bounds since, and looks like a player raring to go at the top level, and in a 48-man field, 45-1 seems generous enough for a player who's current run of form suggest he's capable of winning on the LIV Tour.

Matthew Wolff (+5000) (Bet $100, collect $5100) - Get the best odds for this Matthew Wolff pick at Bet365

Whilst he has failed to follow up his 3rd place finish at the LIV Golf Greenbrier event, I believe Wolff can impress and prove he's playing well enough to contend on a course he loves.

After finishing 3rd at the Greenbrier, Wolff has only managed to finish 42nd and 44th, but he's a volatile player at the best of times, and as long as he's fit, he is worth betting at 50-1 in this field, especially at a course he has previous at.

In his Saudi International debut, Wolff finished 6th and was placed even better in 3rd after 36 holes. He returned to that same event this year and finished 10th, where he was 3rd after 54 holes, thanks to a Saturday 63.

12 months ago, Wolff also finished 5th in this event, so his course form sits at 6th, 5th, and 10th, which is remarkable consistency at a course like this.

Wolff might not be the easiest to predict, but it is no surprise to see that a course that favors a big hitter has suited Wolff over the years and he can show that again this week.