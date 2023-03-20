2023 Jonsson Workwear Open Betting Picks and Predictions

The DP World Tour stays in South Africa this week, as a distinctly average field heads back to The Club at Steyn City for the second year in a row.

Last year the Steyn City Championship was staged at this very course, but this year, it is the venue for the Jonsson Workwear Open, which is a co-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour.

Jordan Smith, Adri Arnaus, and Joost Luiten lead the betting this week, but will one of these three players take this event down?



Let's break down the event below, and try and find the best value on the odds board.

Before we get into our picks for the 2023 Jonsson Workwear Open, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week's event. With the offers below, you can turn $6 into $515, plus you can claim HUGE first bet offers, to wager with more confidence on your DP World Tour selections this week.

2023 Jonsson Workwear Open: Course Preview

Par 72

7,716 yards

The Club at Steyn City hosted the Steyn City Championship last year, which Shaun Norris won at -25. That suggests we have a low-scoring event ahead of us once again, but does this resort course present any possible challenges?



This course is listed as 7,716 yards on the scorecard but it is another event that is played at altitude, so it will certainly play shorter than that, and therefore the modern-day golfer should be able to reach every hole!

There is water on 7 holes, and there are 75 bunkers dotted across the course, so there is some trouble along the way, even if by and large this resort course is a simple test.

The Club at Steyn City is described as undulating, with several elevation changes, so players with experience on these sorts of courses could well be helpful!

The first four players home last year ranked 15th or better in SG Tee to Green, including Dean Burmester who led the field in that statistic and finished 2nd. The winner, Shaun Norris ranked 13th in SG Tee to Green, but also led the field in SG Putting, which was key to his victory.



Of the seven players that finished inside the top 5 here last year, three ranked inside the top 9 in SG Putting.

Jonsson Workwear Open Key Stats

SG Tee to Green - The four leading players here last year ranked 15th or better in SG Tee to Green

SG Putting - Three players of the seven players who finished T5 or better last year, ranked 9th or better in SG Putting, including Shaun Norris who led the field on the greens when winning.

Jonsson Workwear Open Picks and Predictions: Outright Winner

Matthieu Pavon +3500 (Bet $100 to collect $3600) The best odds for this Mattheiu Pavon pick are at DraftKings

Frenchman, Matthieu Pavon is playing well right now, finishing 9th, 6th, 33rd, and 8th in his last four starts. That 33rd could have been better also, as he was 9th at halfway, and still 11th going into Sunday.

The easier course setup plays to his strengths this weekend, and last week he was 6th in Driving Distance, 15th in Driving Accuracy, and 2nd in Greens in Regulation this past weekend.

Pavon only finished 48th here last year, but he was 21st at the halfway stage and posted three rounds of 69 or better.

He was in similar form last year to the form he's in now, so we have to hope he improves on last year's showing, but I am happy to take that chance in a field that lacks depth.

Pavon started with a 73 last week but got better every round finishing 69-68-67. This is promising, as he looks to ride hot ball-striking form this week.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Matthieu Pavon Outright Odds Comparison Sportsbook Odds Payout ($100 Wager) DraftKings Sportsbook +3500 $3600 Bet365 Sportsbook +3300 $3400 Unibet Sportsbook +3300 $3400 BetRivers Sportsbook +3300 $3400

As you can see above, Pavon is +3500 at DraftKings Sportsbook, but if you settle for the +3300, you are giving up $200 in additional profit. Always compare the best odds for these DP World Tour events.

Shaun Norris (Bet $100, to collect $5600) The best odds for this Shaun Norris selection are at DraftKings

Shaun Norris was 10th going into the final round last week, but a final round 75 saw him tumble down the leaderboard, and as such probably pushed him out to this bettable number. Now we get to bet on last year's Steyn City Championship winner at +5500.

Had Norris finished 10th or better last week, we would be looking at the winner of the Steyn City Championship on this course last year, who had just posted a great finish, and that would for sure have led to not only a shorter number on the odds board, but a flurry of bets on him.

Instead, there is a chance he is overlooked, given he has not posted a top-10 finish worldwide, since April last year. His best finish this season is a T20 at the Kenya Open two weeks ago, but he should have bettered that last week, and he seems to be coming good at the right time.

Norris closed with a 63 at the Kenya Open, and that led to his best finish so far, but he's made the cut in seven straight events and keeps putting himself in a position to climb the leaderboard over the weekend.



Shaun Norris has won three times in South Africa and has 7 other wins across the Asian and Japan Tour tours, so he's capable of winning at many levels, and certainly able to win in this field, and win his first DP World Tour event.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Shaun Norris Outright Odds Comparison Sportsbook Odds Payout ($100 Wager) DraftKings Sportsbook +5500 $5600 Bet365 Sportsbook +5000 $5100 Unibet Sportsbook +5000 $5100 BetRivers Sportsbook +5000 $5100

As you can see in the table above, the best price available on Shaun Norris is +5500, on Shaun Norris, and that is with DraftKings Sportsbook. The next best price is +5000, which means there is a $500 difference in profit you can make this week. Make sure you compare the best odds now, to win bigger.

Jonsson Workwear Open Favorites

Here are the market leaders for the Jonsson Workwear Open.