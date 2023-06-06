Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed on the RBC Canadian Open
We have teamed up with OddsChecker to bring you this spectacular Bet365 promo code, which will see you bet $1, get $200 guaranteed on this week's RBC Canadian Open!
We are one week out from the third major of 2023, the U.S. Open, but first, there is the small matter, of the RBC Canadian Open to dive into first!
The Canadian Open is historically one of the most important regular tour events on the PGA Tour schedule, and behind the Open Championship and U.S. Open is the longest continuously running event.
With the latest Bet365 promo code, you can mark this special event with a guaranteed $200 win on your favorite golfer, which is a great bonus to be taking into the U.S. Open next week.
You could bet $1 on Rory McIlroy winning a third-straight Canadian Open, or you could also boost your odds and winnings on other favorites like Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns, and next week's defending champion, Matt Fitzpatrick.
Boost any player to 200-1 and turn $1 into $200 guaranteed, when you sign up for a new Bet365 account today and wager just a $1 on your favorite RBC Canadian Open outright.
CLICK HERE or on the "Claim $200 Now" button below to lock in this jaw-dropping welcome bonus.
We absolutely understand if you think this sounds too good to be true, after all this is an incredibly generous offer, but we are here to tell you this Bet365 promo code is the real deal.
All you need to do is claim the Bet365 promo code following any link in this article, make your qualfying deposit as explained on the Bet365 website, and then place a qualifying $1 wager on this week's RBC Canadian Open.
You could bet in the Outright, First Round Leader, or even Top Nationality markets this week and still bet $1, get $200 guaranteed, thanks to the Bet365 promo code.
How to Claim the Bet365 Promo Code Before Round One of the RBC Canadian Open
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $200 Now button below, to unlock your $200 Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY player at RBC Canadian Open, in your chosen market (min odds -500)
That's it! You have now unlocked $200 in bonus bets, which will be paid out at the conclusion of this event.
Boost Rory McIlroy to 200-1 to win the RBC Canadian Open With Bet365
Rory McIlroy is currently listed as the +500 favorite to win the RBC Canadian Open, which on the face of it looks short. When you consider the strength of field and the fact he has won the last two Canadian Open's though you can see why he is the odds he is.
The good news is, you can boost McIlroy to effectively 200-1 on Bet365 Sportsbook, when you claim the Bet365 promo code, and bet $1, win $200 guaranteed on this week's favorite.
Rory has fallen short a couple of times when in contention of late, but fear not... If you bet $1 on McIroy to win this week AFTER claiming the Bet365 promo code, you will still receive $200 in bonus bets, no matter what his fate is, come Sunday!
Bet $1, Win $200 Guaranteed on Any Player at the RBC Canadian Open
You do not have to bet on one of the favorites to unlock this offer. You can simply bet $1 on any player in this field and still unlock this $200 bonus.
So if you wanted to bet on a 50-1 shot, a 100-1 shot or even go for broke and bet a 300-1 shot, you will still receive a $200 payout on your $1 bet guaranteed. Then, because you have bet $1 on a bigger odds player, you have the chance to win even more if they emerge victorious on Sunday.
Claim the Bet365 promo code now and bet $1, get $200 guaranteed + any profits, at this week's RBC Canadian Open.
RBC Canadian Open Odds: This Week's Favorites on Bet365
Check out the odds below to see who the current favorites are for this week's RBC Canadian Open.
- Rory McIlroy +500
- Tyrrell Hatton +1100
- Sam Burns +1400
- Matt Fitzpatrick +1400
- Cameron Young +1400
- Corey Conners +1600
- Justin Rose +1600
- Shane Lowry +1800
- Tommy Fleetwood +2000
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
