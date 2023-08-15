Bet365 Promo Code: Bet $1, Get $200 on the BMW Championship
Claim the Bet365 promo code below, brought to you in association with OddsChecker, and you will bet $1, get $200 on the BMW Championship this week!
Week one of the FedEx Cup Playoffs is behind us, and 70 players have now been whittled down to 50. After this week's BMW Championship that will then become 30 for the Tour Championship, but who is going to make the final cut?
There is more than just a good tournament finish on the line for many of these players, and some will be desperate to get the win, in order to guarantee a spot at East Lake next week.
One thing you can do to improve your FedEx Cup betting journey is to sign up for a Bet365 account, and new users can now turn $1 into $200 worth of bonus bets win or lose, with the Bet365 promo code.
Yes, you read that correctly, Bet365 Sportsbook are giving new users the opportunity to bet just $1 on their favorite outright this week, and secure $200 in bonus bets, even if their chosen player finishes last on the leaderboard!
CLICK HERE or on the "Claim $200 Now" button now, and turn $1 into $200 ahead of the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship Preview, Odds, $200 Bet365 Bonus
The BMW Championship is contested between just 50 players this week, such is the nature of the new FedEx Cup format, and that means 20 players will be cut after this week.
Bet $1 on your favorite player winning and advancing to East Lake with a chance to win the Tour Championship, and get $200 even if he loses, thanks to this Bet365 promo code.
Rory McIlroy is the worthy favorite given his excellent form, and experience in the FedEx Cup, and Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm will as ever, join him at the top of the betting board. Boost any one of this trio to 200-1, with the Bet365 promo code.
Tommy Fleetwood continues to go close, but is still yet to win on the PGA Tour, will his time finally come this week?
Patrick Cantlay is going for his third BMW Championship win in a row, and Lucas Glover is going for a third-straight win on the PGA Tour. Why not claim the Bet365 promo code, and turn $1 into $200, by betting on one of these two players to win?
No matter who you think will win this week, $200 will be yours, with the Bet365 promo code.
How to Claim the BMW Championship Bet365 Promo Code
Step One: CLICK HERE or on the Claim $200 Now button below, to qualify for this Bet365 promo code
Step Two: Complete your Bet365 Sportsbook registration
Step Three: Deposit $10+ into your new Bet365 account
Step Four: Bet $1 on ANY player at the BMW Championship
Now, no matter what, $200 in bonus bets will hit your account at the end of this week's PGA Tour event.
Boost McIlroy, Scheffler, Rahm, or Any Other Player to 200-1 With the Bet365 Promo Code
With this Bet365 promo code, you can boost any of the favorites, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm to 200-1 this week, and anyone below 200-1 on the odds board, which is the majority of the field, will get a big odds boost this week.
Even if you wanted to bet $1 on the rank outsider this week, it is still worth claiming the $200 Bet365 bonus code, as instead of hoping a longshot comes in, you will simply receive $200 in bonus bets, no matter what.
There is no better way to bet on the BMW Championship this week than with this Bet365 promo code, so sign up now, and win bigger on your favorite outright this week, when you sign up for a new Bet365 Sportsbook account!
In addition to hosting the Lost Fore Words golf podcast, Tom Jacobs has been writing betting articles on golf for the past decade. Tom also co-hosts the DP World Tour Picks & Bets show on the Mayo Media Network, and has his finger on the pulse on all the major Tours. A long-suffering Nottingham Forest fan, Tom also enjoys watching Soccer on the weekends!
