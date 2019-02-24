Under Armour fan? This week's Sunday Trading deals article is for you...

Sunday Trading: Under Armour Golf Apparel Deals

Welcome to this week's Sunday Trading. Are you an Under Armour fan? You're in luck.

It is one of the most popular golf apparel brands and this week we have found plenty of great savings across the internet on shoes, shirts, trousers, caps, jumpers and more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Check out the best deals we have found this week below:

Sunday Trading: Under Armour Golf Apparel Deals -

Jordan Spieth Under Armour Tour Cap for £17.95 (was £25)

Under Armour Tapered Match Play Trousers for £41.97 (were £60)

Under Armour Match Play Shoes for £89.99 (Were £129)

Under Armour Spieth One Shoes for £89.99 (Originally £149.99)

Under Armour Performance Polo for £23.97 (Was £34)

Under Armour Tapered Vanish Trousers for £59.97 (Were £85)

Under Armour Headline 2.0 Cap for £10.97 (Was £16)

Under Armour Leaderboard Shorts for £24.97 (Were £42)

Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece Heather Snap Mock for £41.97 (Was £60)

Under Armour SweaterFleece Crestable 1/2 Zip Jumper for £35.97 (Was £60)

Under Armour Men's Webbing 2.0 Belt for £10 (Was £20)

Under Armour 2018 Breathable WindStrike Gilet for £34.95 (Was £60)

Note: JUST £28.35 in size small!

BUY NOW: Under Armour 2018 Breathable WindStrike Gilet from Amazon

Under Armour Shoe Bag Backpack for £16.93 (Was £25.95)

Discounts on Under Armour ColdGear Armour Compression Mock Baselayer from Amazon

BUY NOW: Under Armour ColdGear Armour Compression Mock Baselayer from Amazon

Under Armour Duffel Bag for £22

Under Armour 1/4 Zip Sweater Fleece (Sizes Small, Medium, XXL) for £29.99

Under Armour Storm Fleece Sweater Vest (Sizes Small, Medium, XXL) for £29.99

Under Armour Playoff 1/4 Zip Sweater (Sizes Large, XL and XXL) for £24.99

Under Armour Storm SweaterFleece Crew (Sizes Small, Medium and Large) for £29.99

Under Armour Storm WindStrike 1/2 Zip Top (Sizes XL and XXL) for £39.99

Under Armour Men's Hybrid Reactor Vest (Sizes Large, XL and XXL) for £39.99

Sunday Trading non-Under Armour deals -

2018 Callaway Chrome Soft balls - Two Dozen - for £49.95 (were £59.99)

TaylorMade Pro Stand 6.0 stand bag - 4 colours, £80ish

BUY NOW: TaylorMade Stand Bag from Amazon

MacGregor Deluxe Wheeled travel bag for £40ish (four different styles)

BUY NOW: MacGregor Deluxe Wheeled Golf Travel Bag from Amazon

PGA Tour Practice Net and Carry Bag for £58.99 (Was £99.99)

If your garden is large enough, this practice net could be the best £58.99 you ever invest in your game!

Masters 3 Wheel Push Trolley for £47.74

Check out last week's Sunday Trading Golf Deals as some or most of them may still be available!

Expand Sunday Trading Golf Deals: Equipment, Puma, Trendy Golf & Nike

Sunday Trading Golf Deals: Equipment, Puma, Trendy Golf & Nike

We've found some great deals on the internet…

Expand Best Golf Drivers

Best Golf Drivers

Your ultimate guide to the best drivers you…

Expand Best Putters

Best Putters

Read our guide on the best putters out…

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels