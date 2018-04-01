Check out these deals from the likes of Callaway, Nike, Ping, the PGA Tour and more! By Lewis Blain.

Sunday Trading: Great Golf Deals, Big Savings!

Summer is approaching but the weather is still hit and miss, we've covered it all in this week's Sunday trading so delve into the latest offers we've found across the internet.

We have some big savings on some great brands so take a look below!

Callaway Warbird Plus - £14.99 for 12 or £25 for 24!

Need some new golf balls? Well, American Golf has you covered and at a very reasonable price of just over £1 per ball. You won't get a cheaper lot of good quality golf balls from Callaway.

Nike Victory Polo Shirt - RRP £49.00, buy for £27.95!

Available in six colours, get this simple but stylish Nike branded polo for nearly half the price you normally would ahead of summer.

Join Nike's Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in a Ryder Cup year and wear a similar polo!

adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes - was £99.95, now £69.96

Get 30% off these golf shoes with Adidas - in need of warm weather golf shoes? Then these might be perfect. Built for comfort, durability and they are lightweight.

2018 Mizuno All Weather Golf Gloves - Pack of three for £18.53 (normally £7.00+ each!)

Stock up on gloves ahead of this year's golf season. This set of three can be used in any weather - drizzle in spring or sun in summer! You get a saving of at least £3 with Amazon so buy these in a pack of 3 rather than individually.

Callaway Gof XR Fairway Wood - RRP £199.00, now £129.00

Always needing your 3-wood from the rough? Is your old one now scuffed and scratched? or do you think you're Henrik Stenson off the tee? Well save £70 with this great deal at American Golf on the Callaway XR Fairway Wood.

You can get it in 15-degrees and 18-degrees and in a regular or stiff flex.

PGA Tour Indoor & Outdoor Golf Putting Mat - RRP £39.99, now £27.95

Get this putting mat for those raining spring mornings and practise putting from home. You'll save over a tenner with Amazon for an official PGA Tour product. Fantastic.

PING Knight Lined Sweater - RRP £85.00, now £50.00!

It's not quite summer yet so those early Sunday mornings are still cold. Take advantage of this Ping sweater available at £30 cheaper than retail price with American Golf. There are two styles available in small, medium and large.

Daphne's Moose Golf Driver Head Cover - was £29.99 now £22.54

There are a lot of Daphne's head covers available at a discount on Amazon but this is one of our favourites. Save £7 and make your bag look better than your playing partners with this niche head cover.

Callaway Golf Fusion 14 Stand Bag 2018 - RRP £184.95, now £149.99

Save just under £35 with American Golf for a brand new golf Callaway bag!

They are available in four colours and is a 14-way organiser so there is plenty of room for storage.

Nike Modern Fit Chino - was £59.95, now £43.97

A rare deal from Nike. get these stylish chinos made for comfort on the course with sweat-wicking technology in the fabric. A saving of £15 is available but sizes are going quick!

