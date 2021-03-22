There are some big savings to be had on TaylorMade golf gear through Amazon right now.
Save Up To 39% On TaylorMade Golf Gear In Amazon’s UK Spring Sale
TaylorMade is one of the best golf gear brands in the business and whenever its products are available in money-saving deals then they often get snapped up very quickly. This is of course because the products are high-quality and very popular, but also because retailers like Amazon often make the deals too enticing to ignore.
Well that trend has continued in 2021 with the Amazon UK Spring Sale, where there are a number of fantastic deals on TaylorMade products from golf balls to top-performing golf bags.
Below we have compiled some of the best so if you need to stock up or refresh your setup, then take a look at the deals below.
TaylorMade RBZ Soft Golf Balls (36 Pack)
£39.99 £33.99
That saving may not look like much but 36 golf balls for £33.99 is an unbelievably good deal especially as many of us haven’t played golf in a while and can maybe expect to lose more than normal! It should also be mentioned the RBZ Soft during testing gave us good all-round performance so
TaylorMade RBZ Soft Yellow Golf Balls (12 Pack)
£18.99 £12.99
Whereas if you have adopted the yellow golf ball trend then you can get a dozen of the RBZ Soft’s in the bright yellow finish for just over £1 per ball with this deal.
TaylorMade TP5 Golf Balls
£49.99 £32.99
If you want to go for a more premium TaylorMade golf ball then look at these TP5’s which have £17 off. We have been fans of the TP5 for a while given the combination of spin control and softer feel.
TaylorMade TP5x Golf Balls
£49.99 £32.99
Alternatively if you see yourself as more of an X kind of player or the TP5x suits your game more, you can also get a dozen of those with 34% off as well. These are regularly used by some of the world’s best players so getting a batch of them will surely make you play like them. Maybe not, but it’s worth a punt.
TaylorMade Pro Cart 6.0 Golf Bag
£139 £84.99
Need a new cart bag in 2021? This TaylorMade model has been replaced by newer and more expensive designs but it still performs very well indeed. With more than £50 off it offers excellent value. It does everything a good cart bag should especially in terms of usability and convenience. There are four colours to choose from as well.
TaylorMade Pro Cart 8.0 Golf Bag
£149 £107.23
This is a high-performance bag that delivers on a number of levels. Firstly, it sits solidly and stably on any trolley and that stability is enhanced by the innovative key lock base that holds the bag in position.
A clever design means all eight pockets are easily accessible when the bag is on a trolley or cart and those pockets provide ample storage for apparel and accessories.
TaylorMade Pro Stand 6.0 Golf Bag
£129 £84.99
Whereas if you are more of a carry bag kind of player then why not go fo this stand bag with more than £44 off at the moment. It organises clubs nicely, has plenty of spacious pockets and importantly has a strong and robust stand.
TaylorMade V3 Speed Golf Ball
£24.99 £17.99
Need a dozen golf balls that do the job and won’t break the bank? Well the V3 Speed balls from TaylorMade are only £17.99 at the moment. The 3-piece design also provides good distance without sacrificing control around the greens which can be a common problem for value golf balls.