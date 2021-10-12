Save Over $100 On The FootJoy Fury Shoes

Grab a bargain on the superb Fury shoes from FJ

In general, FootJoy shoes are among the best in the business — one of the reasons that so many PGA Tour professionals use them in competition.

And what we really love about this particular model that debuted in 2019 is how comfortable each shoe is, right from the first time you set your feet in them. Plus, they just have a great athletic look to them.

Made of full grain leather, these have mesh uppers that keep your feet cool and breathing — despite how hot the weather is.

They’re treated to be waterproof, as well — warranting a two-year warranty. The TruFit system provides a snug and secure fit — that gives you more stability to take a good rip at the ball.

And expect the best-possible footing, too, as the dual density TPU outsoles are fitted with nine removable fast-twist SoftSpikes for best-in-class traction.

So what makes these so comfy?

Several features, actually. There’s a soft inner stretchy, one-piece fit sleeve that helps keep your foot in place.

And there’s medial and lateral support. But there’s also an Ortholites Impressions FitBed — think of it like a memory foam bed for your feet.

Essentially it’s a special footbed that’s comprised of two densities of foam – one maintains cushion throughout the shoe’s life, the other takes an impression of your foot and creates a custom fit. So every step you take feels like you’re walking on a pillow — even as you putt out on 18.

Although there are three colorways offered, this deal is only on the gray shoe with the white and lime green accent.

It looks super nice. The two other, more-generic colorways are also discounted now, but to a lesser extent.

They fit true to size. But there are limited sizes remaining for the deal, so make sure yours is available before checking out.