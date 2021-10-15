Check out this great offer. Purchase a dozen Titleist Tour Speed golf balls and get a Titleist water bottle worth £15 for free!

Receive A Free Titleist Water Bottle When You Purchase A Dozen Tour Speed Balls

Back in April we named the Titleist Tour Speeds in our Editor’s Choice Awards. Now, on Online Golf, not only do you receive these superb performing golf balls, but also a free Titleist water bottle.

Seeking to fill the middle ground between the Pro V1 and Tour Softs, our review found the Tour Speeds to be an excellent alternative to the higher end premium performing golf balls.

Buy now from Online Golf for £34.90

Featuring a Thermoplastic Urethane (TPU) cover, which has been specially formulated from Titleist’s Research and Development, the Tour Speed offers superb spin and control around the greens with a fantastic soft feel.

As well as the TPU cover, it also incorporates Tour Speed Technology, meaning it is faster and longer than most leading competitor golf balls, with the new high-speed core and fast ionomer casing layer lowering spin on your tee shots.

Buy now from Online Golf for £34.90

Not only do you get all of this performance when you purchase the Tour Speeds, but you also receive a free Titleist Tour Speed Water Bottle worth £15, which can be used on and off the course.

With Christmas coming up, now is the time to start looking for presents to avoid the inevitable rush. So, why not check out the deal at Online Golf here.