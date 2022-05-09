Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stuburt Urban 2.0 Spikeless Golf Shoes Review

It's no secret that golf can be an expensive sport. With the current economic times we are living in, the luxuries of golf equipment and apparel aren't currently atop all of our spending priorities. However, rising prices and an economic squeeze shouldn't mean we can't enjoy our hobbies to the fullest and have equipment that makes us feel, look and play our best. Enter the Stuburt Urban 2.0 spikeless golf shoes, a very solid offering at a very competitive price when compared to the rest of the best golf shoes of 2022.

Available in three colours - grey, navy and black - the Urban 2.0 is a spikeless golf shoe with a mixed mesh and synthetic leather upper. It's a very casually styled shoe that I think lends it perfectly to being a summer golf shoe. While the styling isn't going to set the world alight, I like how it's neutral and casual silhouette lends it to being worn on and off the course. The neutral look will also allow the Urban 2.0 to match most of the outfits you've already got in your wardrobe. This should hopefully mean you only need to invest in one pair of golf shoes, again cutting costs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

I've only been able to test it on the golf course in dry conditions so far and impressively the grip has stood up to be as good as many of the Urban 2.0's more expensive counterparts. All of the best spikeless golf shoes should be able to provide solid grip in dry conditions - and the Urban 2.0 does just that - but I worry that the Urban 2.0 will struggle in wet conditions. As good as this was in the dry, I can see how the likes of the Under Armour HOVR Tour SL or FootJoy Fuel will offer a lot more all-year round wearability as the outsole on the Urban 2.0 doesn't look like it'll convincingly handle properly wet conditions.

From a comfort perspective, the Urban 2.0 again puts up a solid performance versus similar shoes in the market. Of course the likes of the Ecco Biom C4 and Skechers Go Golf Drive 5 are going to offer more all-round comfort, but the insole of the Urban 2.0 offers a decent amount of cushioning and doesn't leave your feet aching at the end of a round. It's true to size and I can see how the width will suit a lot of different shapes and widths of feet. It's worth noting that ankle and heel support may be a slight issues in the Urban 2.0. It certainly doesn't offer the same 'locked-in' feeling as the FootJoy Pro SL or G/FORE MG4x2 shoe, but that's why it lends itself to being a great, casual summer shoe. At under £50, the Stuburt Urban 2.0 golf shoe is an impressive offering if you're looking for something casual, neutral and comfortable for the drier months of the golf season.