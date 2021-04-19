The stunning ZX7 Iron from Srixon has made our 2021 Editor's Choice List.

Srixon ZX7 Iron

Aimed at more accomplished golfers, the Srixon ZX7 iron is designed to offer a high degree of control and workability in a compact head.

Lower handicappers will enjoy the looks, feel and control offered by this excellent players’ iron.

Srixon ZX7 Irons

Stunning Looks

The iron looks superb from every angle. It has a neat compact head with a pleasing topline that will appeal to the eye of a more accomplished golfer who wants to see a smaller head at address with a narrow sole.

The new Tour VT sole is very pronounced on the bottom of the ZX7, with a significant ridge running along the middle of the sole helping to stop the club digging excessively.

The iron has a wonderfully soft feel and sound at impact and it offers a good level of feedback. Again, better players will really enjoy this and will feel confident of shaping the ball and controlling the flight.

Although it’s a classic-looking forged iron, the lofts are a little more modern, so you’ll find the ZX7 flies a touch further than the equivalent forged irons from other manufacturers.

Strong Ball Flight

That means the ball flight is also a little lower and more penetrating – ideal for wind play. We were impressed by the fact the ZX7 delivers such a strong ball flight but with healthy spin levels to ensure the ball touches down softly.

It may not be the most forgiving on poor strikes, but that’s what you give up when you move to a classic forged head like the ZX7 that is specifically designed to offer better players greater opportunity to manoeuvre the ball and control the flight.

For those seeking a players’ iron that offers great feel and workability without stretching the budget too far, the Srixon ZX7 is a real contender.

Srixon ZX7 Irons