The Srixon Z-Star ball has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Z Star might not be quite as old a franchise for Srixon as Pro V1 is for Titleist, but this year’s upgraded model is the seventh-generation of a product long held in high regard as one of the best premium golf balls on the market.

This latest evolution isn’t so much about wholesale change as gradual refinement, as the brand seeks to optimise performance across the board.

One of the biggest – yet also smallest – tweaks has been a 0.1mm increase in cover thickness compared to its predecessor. The reason for this is to bring just a fraction more spin with irons and wedges, without sacrificing too much in the way of ball speed and distance.

It can be a real balancing act in the heady world of premium balls and this latest edition does offer a fraction more controllability where it really counts. Srixon’s Spin Skin technology helps further on this front, with the urethane cover’s Slide-Ring Material (SeRM) coating helping the ball burrow down into those grooves for more friction, and therefore more control.

Distance Aplenty

If that makes it sound as though something must have given in the distance stakes, then fear not, for there is still plenty underneath the bonnet to help you really get this ball out there. That slightly thicker cover has been paired with a FastLayer Core that’s soft in the centre and firmer around the edge to boost ball speed and distance while keeping spin low.

Srixon has also introduced a new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern to the cover, in which fractionally deeper dimples help reduce drag for better flight performance with every club in the bag, even when the wind picks up.

Enhanced short-game performance and a stable ball flight in windy conditions are the stuff of dreams for many UK golfers. We really like the subtle performance gains of the latest Z Star.

