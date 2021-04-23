The Srixon ZX utility iron is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list.

Srixon ZX Forged Utility Iron

When clubs look and perform as well as this, then we might be seeing more longer irons in club golfers’ bags in the near future.

The Srixon ZX utility club is also one of the best driving irons out there right now and we loved it during our testing.

Visually this fully forged iron is hard to beat, with a more compact and blade-like appearance than the previous Z85 utility. But it also offers plenty of forgiveness so you have the best of both worlds – which is why this beauty can be found in the bags of Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley and Shane Lowry.

It is fast with increased ball speeds both off the tee or fairway. This is done though Srixon’s very clever MainFrame technology, which is a variable thickness pattern made up of grooves, channels and cavities, and then milled into the back of the face.

Major-winning performance

The concept is to optimise the pattern to produce the best ball speeds – computers threw out thousands of designs before settling on the fastest – no matter where you hit it on the face. So, if you hit it towards the toe, you won’t suffer.

It comes in three lofts; 2 (18˚), 3 (20˚) and 4 (23˚) and another benefit is that it won’t look out of place in the bag. In fact, they look so good you could easily imagine a whole set of them all the way to the wedges.

And it launches easily, though more penetrating than the hybrid of the same loft, and is far more playable than you might imagine. If you like to work the ball, it delivers on that front too.

If your previous experience of utility irons is of a big, clunky draw machine then this couldn’t be further away from that – it ticks every box, looking stunning and offering both plenty of help and distance via a penetrating, stable ball flight.

