How Launch Angle And Power Are Linked

If you take one thing from this, it should be how you can get more yardage without swinging any harder. Some players seem capable of generating easy power – that is they swing within themselves and yet their distance is always good. This is because their launch conditions are spot on.

With a driver in hand, this means you need the right launch angle. A good way to think of it is to imagine you are holding a hose – if you lift the end of the hose up the water goes further until the angle becomes too great and then the water starts coming back to you.

With your driver you should be aiming to find the optimum launch for distance. Golfers often launch the ball too low and this has a huge impact on the overall yardage.

Pre-Set For Optimal Launch

No matter whether you are hitting a driver, an iron or even a putt you should be aiming to return to your address through impact. That’s why you should pre-set the ideal launch angle at address.

You want the ball position forward, your sternum behind the ball, and your weight set more on your trail side. Your lead shoulder should also be a little higher.

If you can find this position you will be pre-setting the perfect launch angle to optimise your distance. Also, don’t forget about the tee height – roughly half of the ball should be above the top of the driver. Given how launch angle and power are linked, this is a crucial element to get right.

Hip Rotation

A good rotation is another crucial ingredient to power. The basic idea is that rotate your upper body around 90˚ while your hips turn about 45˚. The difference between these angles helps to create good clubhead speed.

However, it’s common for golfers to struggle to rotate their hips this far, which restricts the upper body rotation accordingly. Place an alignment stick through your belt buckle to highlight your own hip turn.

If it is less than 45˚, hit some shots with your right foot moved back. This will help improve your hip turn and your body rotation for extra distance. Then try to incorporate this feeling into your normal swing.

Creating Lag

One of the biggest power killers in the swing relates to the way your wrists work. In the backswing, your wrists will naturally hinge to help the club reach the top.

The angle in your wrists here is a huge source of power and you want to hang on to it for as long as possible in the downswing to maximise your clubhead speed. However, often it’s released too early and speed is lost before impact as a result.

Creating lag for power is one of the many things the pros do so well that amateurs struggle to get their heads around.

To help, make some swings holding an alignment stick. The loudest swoosh should come as the stick swings through the impact area. If the swoosh is early, work on retaining the angle in your right wrist for a little longer.

Along with understanding how launch and power are linked will huge impact on your overall power potential.