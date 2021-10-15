What Is The Right Angle Of Attack In Golf?

The optimal angle of attack in golf depends on so many factors. But before we talk about them, what is the angle of attack?

In simple terms, it’s the angle the sweet spot of the clubhead is travelling at when impact occurs. Many of you are probably reading that like, “what the…?” but bear with me, it’s important.

Related: Best golf drivers

There is a load of information out there on this topic and some of it will leave you looking blank, so let’s keep this as straightforward as possible.

First of all, what makes the ‘right’ angle of attack is all relative to the golfer in question and the club in hand. For example, those with a slower swing need to be careful not to hit down too much.

Understanding this concept can be a key component in unlocking your potential. And taking your game to new heights is made much easier if you know your angle of attack, as you can set your clubs up to match your unique delivery.

So, if you are hitting DOWN on the ball, which is desirable when it comes to iron play and pitching, your attack angle will be NEGATIVE. Hitting UP is ideal for a driver as you can sweep it off the tee – this would be a POSITIVE angle of attack.

This is where modern technology comes into its own. Launch monitors such as Trackman can feedback an incredible amount of data to an incredible degree of accuracy.

Take the best players in the world. The average LPGA Tour player hits two degrees up with their driver, and they know that’s what they need to do to max out their delivery.

The same is true in the men’s game. Most, if not all, of the PGA Tour’s longest hitters will have a positive angle of attack. Dustin Johnson averages around four degrees up when he unleashes a trademark ‘bomb’.

Going further still, the people who compete in long drive comps launch it out there with an ascending angle as high as eight degrees.

But, and it’s a big but, with this normally comes a loss of accuracy. So while it pays to be positive with the big stick, it’s important not to get carried away in a distance quest that can land you in trouble.

Moving onto the irons and this is where it all changes. With more loft comes a need for accuracy and control. A descending blow will generate more spin and give golfers more stopping power to hit and hold greens.

Related: Golf impact position tips

If you aren’t hitting down on the ball or taking a divot, you’ll suffer from inconsistent strike, distance and direction. Therefore, work on brushing that grass and hitting down to get the ball to go up.

And for those who think they are struggling when it comes to either aspect of the game, my advice would be to invest in a lesson where you’ll find out WHY you do what you do.

Often it’s a simple fix, but it can be one that has you achieving the perfect attack angle for your swing, resulting in longer drives than ever before, and deadly approach shots to match.