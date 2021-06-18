He just couldn't help himself, could he?

WATCH: DeChambeau ‘Videobombs’ Koepka At US Open

Despite posting a disappointing score of two-over to begin the defence of his US Open crown, Bryson DeChambeau still found time – and the opportunity – to add more fuel to the fire that has been his feud with Brooks Koepka.

Standing with Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel, just as he was at Kiawah three weeks ago when the sight and sound of his faux rival stopped the interview in its tracks, Koepka once again drew a reaction from DeChambeau, who was caught on camera jumping in the background.

The footage can be seen below:

What was different this time was that Koepka, chatting after signing for an ominous two-under 69, had no idea what was going on behind him.

And it’s fair to assume he probably won’t care. After all, it’s his name up there in a tie for fifth two behind overnight leaders Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen, not DeChambeau’s, with the Winged Foot champion needing two birdies in his last five to salvage a two-over 73 that had him practising late into the night.

The story of their ongoing exchange dominated the build-up to this year’s championship, with both responding how you would expect under questioning.

Despite having security eject fans at the Memorial for yelling variations of “Brooksy”, DeChambeau was eager to brush the whole thing off as “hilarious” and “great banter”, while the ever-stolid Koepka emphasised that he doesn’t care who he’s paired with after rumours surfaced that his rival had turned down an offer to play with him this week.

With the latest episode in the books, the four-time major winner will likely be the happier, as his legend in golf’s marquee events continues to grow.

And elsewhere, there were other storylines outside of golf’s soap-like drama. Leading the pack after a fog-disputed first round are Russell Henley, whose opening 67 is his joint-lowest in the US Open, and Louis Oosthuizen, another who could be classed as somewhat of a major specialist.

Behind them, a host of big names lie in wait ahead of the second round’s action.