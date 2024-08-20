Who Is Yuka Saso’s Caddie?

Japan's Yuka Saso came from three shots back to become, at 22, the youngest player to win two US Women's Open titles when she lifted the famous trophy at Lancaster Country Club in June 2024.

Saso, who switched her international allegiance from the Philippines in 2022, celebrated with her team, posing for photographs alongside her father, Masakazu, as well as her caddie, the experienced Dylan Vallequette, who has been looping around the globe on the PGA and LPGA Tours since 2001.

After her historic 2024 US Women’s Open victory, Saso said her caddie, who she teamed up with in 2023, had played a key role in helping her to get over the winning line and claim her second Major Championship title.

Saso four-putted the 6th hole before regrouping to stage a remarkable comeback on the back nine and although she can’t recall what her caddie said at the time, he clearly helped her to stay calm and refocus.

“I remember before we started he talked to me, whatever happens today, he'll be very proud of me,” she said. “I think I remember that all the way. I think that kind of words of him helped me a lot.”

Saso wasn’t the only one to recognise the contribution her bagman had made. Vallequette received the USGA Caddie Award from USGA CEO Mike Whan for playing his part in his player’s triumph.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vallequette has worked with a number of other professional golfers during his long career, including Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, South Korea’s In Gee Chun, and South Africa’s Lee-Anne Pace.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pace teamed up with Vallequette in the mid 2010s, and the 11-time Ladies European Tour winner says her caddie’s knowledge of AimPoint helped her to improve her performance on the greens.

The veteran caddie also spent a brief spell in 2022 caddying for America’s Tyler Duncan on the PGA Tour.