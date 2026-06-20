Who Is On Wyndham Clark's Team? Coaches, Caddie, Girlfriend And More

Say what you will about Wyndham Clark, but the man loves to make an impact at the US Open.

After winning the event for his big breakthrough in 2023, the American golfer suffered a real low point in 2025 when he let his frustration out on the locker room at Oakmont.

However, he's back on top now, putting in an incredibly strong showing in difficult conditions at Shinnecock Hills.

Since that successful and very lucrative two-year spell for Clark in 2023 and 2024, he's had to switch things up quite a bit both on and off the course.

So, who is on Wyndham Clark's team now, and who was guiding him in the past?

Caddie - David Pelekoudas

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One of the major changes Clark made in the past year is to hire a new caddie. He's been working with David Pelekoudas since March 2026, but they briefly paired up in 2025 before the more permanent link-up.

Since joining forces, Clark has achieved a T21 finish at The Masters, he won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and given his performance at the US Open this summer, it's safe to say he's having a good year.

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Clark had previously spent roughly a decade with longtime caddie John Ellis. The split came on the back of Clark's poor form, with the duo deciding it was better to maintain their friendship than let work get in the way.

Girlfriend - Emily Tanner

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Wyndham Clark debuted his new girlfriend, Emily Tanner, at the par-3 contest at Augusta National ahead of The Masters this year.

Tanner is a model and social media influencer who is based in Los Angeles. She's not doing too bad in that regard, with over 730,000 followers on Instagram, and she's the founder of brand growth consultancy firm Over Social Agency.

Clark has previously admitted he likes to shake up his relationship status, telling Kay Adams, "Sometimes it's nice to have a week-long girlfriend."

In the past, Clark was dating Alicia Bogdanski for roughly five years. The pair attended Augusta together, but they split in the backend of 2025.

Swing Coach - Pat Coyner

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Until just before the start of this season, Wyndham Clark actually didn't have a swing coach. He preferred to work on his own, taking advice from Titleist officials or from brief sessions with Butch Harmon.

Now, the 32-year-old is coached by Pat Coyner, who is the Director of Instruction at Cherry Hills Country Club in Colorado.

Together, the pair are aiming to get Clark's ball-striking back to the peak of his abilities he exhibited back in 2023. It is thought they are working to keep his clubface open more, and bring back his cut shot.

Putting Coach - Mike Kanski

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When it comes to putting, Clark takes advice from renowned coach Michael Kanski.

It's Kanski who set Clark on the path to using the left-hand low putting grip (or cross-handed grip) for his strokes on the green.

Clark won the US Open in 2023 with a more conventional grip, but he switched things up ahead of his win at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024.

Mental Coach - Julie Elion

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Anyone who watched the second season of Full Swing on Netflix will be familiar with the name Julie Elion. She was introduced as Wyndham Clark's mental performance coach, and he explained there how she helped him get to the levels needed to win the US Open in 2023.

At the time, he said: "She has a great calmness and presence about her that just makes me calm and relaxed.

"I was a little reluctant to do it, and I'm just so glad that she was brought into my life, and what these honestly six months, it's crazy to see how much I've improved and how much she's helped me."

Elion has previously worked with the likes of Phil Mickelson, and her clients have gone on to win more than 150 PGA Tour wins and 25 Major Championships during her 25-year career.

Agent - Rob Mougey

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Clark's agent, Rob Mougey, is a representative for The Familie, a sports and entertainment agency founded by Steve Astephen in 1998.

Interestingly, it was Mougey (and Clark's former caddie John Ellis) who pushed the golfer to join up with mental coach Julie Elion.

Mougey is the head of the golf division at The Familie.