Valspar Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Sam Burns smiling after winning the 2022 Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course
Sam Burns returns the the Copperhead Course hoping for his third successive Valspar Championship win
The final tournament of the Florida Swing takes place at the Copperhead Course for the Valspar Championship, where Sam Burns returns to defend the title he won last year as he bids for his third successive victory in the event.

In 2022, Burns won in thrilling style with a 33-foot putt for birdie in the second playoff hole to edge out Davis Riley. The runner-up also returns to Innisbrook this year as he goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour win.

Before Burns’ run of wins in the tournament, players now with LIV Golf enjoyed most recent success in the event. After Charl Schwartzel won in 2016, Paul Casey claimed victory in 2018 and 2019, but now each player is with the Tour’s rival, they are ineligible for this year’s tournament. Another former winner in the field, though, is 2017 victor Adam Hadwin, who beat Patrick Cantlay by one shot six years ago.

A playoff saw Jordan Spieth win in 2015, and the American will be hopeful of a similar performance this week as he goes in search of his first win since last April in the RBC Heritage. 

Other former winners include Kevin Streelman, who triumphed a decade ago when the tournament was called the Tampa Bay Championship and Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who won in 2012 when the tournament was named the Transitions Championship.

After successive designated events, it’s not surprising that many of the world’s top players opted out of this week’s tournament, but as well as the likes of Burns and Spieth, there are a handful of other high-profile players to look out for, including Justin Rose, who recently won his first title in four years at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, PGA Champion Justin Thomas, World No.22 Keegan Bradley and World No.27 Tommy Fleetwood.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.1 million, with the winner claiming $1.458m. To be in with a chance of earning some of the top prizes, players will need to navigate a series of narrow fairways with acute angles. That includes the notorious Snake Pit, which encompasses holes 16 through 18. Of those, the 16th, a par-4 dogleg right, is considered one of the hardest on the PGA Tour. 

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course. 

Valspar Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,458,000
2nd$882,900
3rd$558,900
4th$396,900
5th$332,100
6th$293,625
7th$273,375
8th$253,125
9th$236,925
10th$220,725fk
11th$204,525
12th$188,325
13th $172,125
14th$155,925
15th$147,825
16th$139,725
17th$131,625
18th$123,525
19th$115,425
20th$107,325
21st$99,225
22nd$91,125
23rd$84,645
24th$78,165
25th$71,685
26th$65,205
27th$62,775
28th$60,345
29th$57,915
30th$55,485
31st$53,055
32nd$50,625
33rd$48,195
34th$46,170
35th$44,145
36th$42,120
37th$40,095
38th$38,475
39th $36,855
40th$35,235
41st$33,615.
42nd$31,995
43rd$30,375
44th$28,755
45th$27,135
46th$25,515
47th$23,895.
48th$22,599
49th$21,465
50th$20,817
51st$20,331
52nd $19,845
53rd$19,521
54th$19,197
55th$19,035
56th$18,873
57th$18,711
58th$18,549.
59th$18,387
60th$18,225
61st$18,063
62nd$17,901
63rd $17,739
64th$17,577
65th$17,415
66th$17,253
67th$17,091
68th $16,929
69th$16,767
70th $16,605
71st$16,443
72nd$16,281
73rd$16,119
74th$15,957
75th$15,795
76th$15,633
77th$15,471
78th $15,309
79th$15,147
80th $14,985
81st$14,823
82nd$14,661
83rd$14,499
84th$14,337
85th$14,175
86th$14,013
87th$13,851
88th$13,689
89th$13,527
90th$13,365

Valspar Championship Field

  • Aberg, Ludvig
  • Albertson, Anders
  • Alexander, Tyson
  • An, Byeong Hun
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Blair, Zac
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Burns, Sam
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cole, Eric
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Cook, Austin
  • Daffue, MJ
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Donald, Luke
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Echavarria, Nico
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Fratelli, Dylan
  • Gabrelcik, Nick
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gordon, Will
  • Goya, Tano
  • Grant, Brent
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hahn, James
  • Haley II, Paul
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hammer, Cole
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harman, Brian
  • Harrington, Scott
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Holmes, J.B.
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kim, Michael
  • Kim, S.H.
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knox, Russell
  • Koch, Greg
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Long, Adam
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Norrman, Vincent
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Núñez, Augusto
  • Perez, Victor
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Shelton, Robby
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Suh, Justin
  • Taylor, Ben
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Thomas, Justin
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van Rooyen, Erik
  • VanDerLaan, John
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Webelo, Trevor
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Westmoreland, Kyle
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Carson
  • Yuan, Carl

Where Is The Valspar Championship?

The Valspar Championship is played at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Florida. The course is most noted for its three-hole stretch between holes 16 and 18 dubbed "The Snake Pit".

What Is The Payout For The Valspar Championship?

The purse for the 2023 Valspar Championship is $8.1m, an increase of $300,000 on last year's $7.8m. The winner will bank $1.458m, while the runner-up will earn $882,900.

Who's In The Field For The Valspar Championship?

Because of the placement of the tournament in the schedule, directly after The Players Championship and immediately before the WGC-Match Play, the field only contains five of the world's top 25. The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.10 Justin Thomas. However, other high-profile appearing include champion Sam Burns, three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

