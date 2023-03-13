Valspar Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The final tournament of the Florida Swing takes place at the Copperhead Course for the Valspar Championship, where Sam Burns returns to defend the title he won last year as he bids for his third successive victory in the event.

In 2022, Burns won in thrilling style with a 33-foot putt for birdie in the second playoff hole to edge out Davis Riley. The runner-up also returns to Innisbrook this year as he goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour win.

Before Burns’ run of wins in the tournament, players now with LIV Golf enjoyed most recent success in the event. After Charl Schwartzel won in 2016, Paul Casey claimed victory in 2018 and 2019, but now each player is with the Tour’s rival, they are ineligible for this year’s tournament. Another former winner in the field, though, is 2017 victor Adam Hadwin, who beat Patrick Cantlay by one shot six years ago.

A playoff saw Jordan Spieth win in 2015, and the American will be hopeful of a similar performance this week as he goes in search of his first win since last April in the RBC Heritage.

Other former winners include Kevin Streelman, who triumphed a decade ago when the tournament was called the Tampa Bay Championship and Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who won in 2012 when the tournament was named the Transitions Championship.

After successive designated events, it’s not surprising that many of the world’s top players opted out of this week’s tournament, but as well as the likes of Burns and Spieth, there are a handful of other high-profile players to look out for, including Justin Rose, who recently won his first title in four years at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, PGA Champion Justin Thomas, World No.22 Keegan Bradley and World No.27 Tommy Fleetwood.

Players are competing for a purse of $8.1 million, with the winner claiming $1.458m. To be in with a chance of earning some of the top prizes, players will need to navigate a series of narrow fairways with acute angles. That includes the notorious Snake Pit, which encompasses holes 16 through 18. Of those, the 16th, a par-4 dogleg right, is considered one of the hardest on the PGA Tour.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course.

Valspar Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,458,000 2nd $882,900 3rd $558,900 4th $396,900 5th $332,100 6th $293,625 7th $273,375 8th $253,125 9th $236,925 10th $220,725fk 11th $204,525 12th $188,325 13th $172,125 14th $155,925 15th $147,825 16th $139,725 17th $131,625 18th $123,525 19th $115,425 20th $107,325 21st $99,225 22nd $91,125 23rd $84,645 24th $78,165 25th $71,685 26th $65,205 27th $62,775 28th $60,345 29th $57,915 30th $55,485 31st $53,055 32nd $50,625 33rd $48,195 34th $46,170 35th $44,145 36th $42,120 37th $40,095 38th $38,475 39th $36,855 40th $35,235 41st $33,615. 42nd $31,995 43rd $30,375 44th $28,755 45th $27,135 46th $25,515 47th $23,895. 48th $22,599 49th $21,465 50th $20,817 51st $20,331 52nd $19,845 53rd $19,521 54th $19,197 55th $19,035 56th $18,873 57th $18,711 58th $18,549. 59th $18,387 60th $18,225 61st $18,063 62nd $17,901 63rd $17,739 64th $17,577 65th $17,415 66th $17,253 67th $17,091 68th $16,929 69th $16,767 70th $16,605 71st $16,443 72nd $16,281 73rd $16,119 74th $15,957 75th $15,795 76th $15,633 77th $15,471 78th $15,309 79th $15,147 80th $14,985 81st $14,823 82nd $14,661 83rd $14,499 84th $14,337 85th $14,175 86th $14,013 87th $13,851 88th $13,689 89th $13,527 90th $13,365

Valspar Championship Field

Aberg, Ludvig

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Barnes, Erik

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bryan, Wesley

Burns, Sam

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Coody, Pierceson

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Dahmen, Joel

Donald, Luke

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fratelli, Dylan

Gabrelcik, Nick

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Griffin, Ben

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hahn, James

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Scott

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Holmes, J.B.

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Koch, Greg

Kraft, Kelly

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

NeSmith, Matthew

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

Perez, Victor

Poston, J.T.

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spieth, Jordan

Stanley, Kyle

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Michael

Tway, Kevin

Van Rooyen, Erik

VanDerLaan, John

Vegas, Jhonattan

Walker, Jimmy

Wallace, Matt

Webelo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

Where Is The Valspar Championship? The Valspar Championship is played at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Florida. The course is most noted for its three-hole stretch between holes 16 and 18 dubbed "The Snake Pit".

What Is The Payout For The Valspar Championship? The purse for the 2023 Valspar Championship is $8.1m, an increase of $300,000 on last year's $7.8m. The winner will bank $1.458m, while the runner-up will earn $882,900.