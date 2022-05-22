Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Seamus Power's Caddie?

Power currently has a man called Simon Keelan on his golf bag. Cork man Keelan is the former Monkstown Golf Club Professional and has been caddying for Power since 2019.

They have gone from strength to strength as a partnership and they finally got into the PGA Tour winner's circle in 2021 at the Barbasol Championship.

“I’ve known Simon for over 20 years at this point through Munster panels and that,” Power recalled on the Fit for Golf podcast hosted by his fitness coach Mike Carroll.

“In 2019, it’s funny how it happened, my caddie at the time was getting married so he was going to be away for a week and I’d another fella lined up but only a couple of weeks before the tournament he got a full time job with someone else so couldn’t do it.

“I’d say only an hour later I got a message from Simon saying he was looking to come out on the men’s tour from the LPGA. ‘If you hear of anyone, let me know.’

“So I said as it happens, I need someone in a couple weeks’ time for Canada and he was like, ‘happy days, I’d love to do that’.

“We did the Canadian Open and US Open qualifying in the summer of ‘19 and it was weird because I underestimated the difference of having someone, one being Irish, but also who you’ve known a long time.

“I didn’t play well at all that week, I missed the cut and played poorly, but I remember I really enjoyed the week, it was different, being able to talk about stuff from back home like soccer and rugby. It was very refreshing.

“So after he was done with the Solheim Cup in Scotland, I offered him the bag even though I was a bit in the unknown in the 126-150 category but it’s been great since, fantastic, on and off the course.

“He’s made tournament weeks much more enjoyable – even all these little things. You know, golf can be lonely enough so to be able to travel with someone who is a good friend makes it a lot easier.”

Had a day for myself. The Open champ recording me, Tyrell’s 8 iron turned around and Seamie dying to see a splash! #17 @THEPLAYERSChamp #caddiecomp @CaddieNetwork pic.twitter.com/fwkZRxbSiwMarch 9, 2022 See more

Keelan actually went viral in 2022 at The Players Championship. In a practice round, faced with the treacherously intimidating island green 17th hole, Keelan proceeded to take Tyrrell Hatton's eight iron, flip it around to hit a shot left-handed, and somehow found the green.

Shane Lowry filmed the video as you can see above.

We believe Keelan actually as a plus-five handicap so clearly he is an excellent golfer in his own right.