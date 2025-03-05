Pierceson Coody Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Pro

Pierceson Coody had a hugely successful college golf career before making a big impression in his first season as a professional. The Texan is also helping to continue a strong golfing lineage in the Coody family - and he's not the only one.

Here are 15 things you may not know about the pro.

Pierceson Coody Facts

1. Pierceson Coody was born on January 7, 2000 in Plano, Texas.

2. His twin, Parker, is also a professional golfer.

3. Pierceson and his brother are the third generation of golfers from the family. Their grandfather, Charles, won the 1971 Masters, while their dad, Kyle, played for the University of Texas before playing sporadically on the Korn Ferry Tour (then the Ben Hogan Tour and Nike Tour) between 1990 and 1996.

4. The twins caddied for Charles in the 2006 Masters Par-3 Contest. They putted alternate holes, with Pierceson holing a 40-foot putt at the ninth.

5. While at Plano West Senior High, Pierceson helped the school to the state championship title.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. He attended the University of Texas between in 2018 and 2022, where he majored in Corporate Communication.

7. He represented the US in the 2020 and 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup as well as that year’s Walker Cup, where he claimed two points in a 14-12 US victory.

Pierceson Coody helped the US to the 2021 Walker Cup title (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Pierceson made his Major debut at the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines, where he missed the cut.

9. In late 2021, Coody broke a bone in his right arm in a freak accident. Incredibly, the same thing happened to Parker – and on the same day!

10. He helped the Longhorns to victory in the biggest college golf tournament, the NCAA Division I Championship, in 2022.

Coody helped the Texas Longhorns to the 2022 NCAA Division I Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Also in 2022, it was reported that Coody had turned down a multi-million dollar deal to join LIV Golf.

12. Instead, after finishing first in the PGA Tour University Series, he took advantage of the Korn Ferry Tour card that achievement handed him.

13. He won three times in the 2022/23 season, including the Live and Work in Maine Open in just his third start, as he earned his PGA Tour card.

Pierceson Coody's first win came in the 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

14. He almost had a fourth professional win at the DP World Tour/PGA Tour joint-sanctioned ISCO Championship, but after leading for three rounds, he lost out to Harry Hall in a five-man playoff.

15. After a largely difficult first season, Pierceson lost his full card at the end of 2024, although he kept conditional status for the following year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pierceson Coody Bio Born January 7, 2000 - Plano, Texas Height 5ft 7in (1.75m) Turned Professional 2022 Former Tour Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 2 Highest OWGR 106th