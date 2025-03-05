Pierceson Coody Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Pro

Pierceson Coody had a brilliant college golf career, and backed that up with almost immediate success after turning pro - here are 15 things to know about the American

Pierceson Coody takes a shot during the Astara Golf Championship
Pierceson Coody made a flying start to his professional career
Pierceson Coody had a hugely successful college golf career before making a big impression in his first season as a professional. The Texan is also helping to continue a strong golfing lineage in the Coody family - and he's not the only one.

Here are 15 things you may not know about the pro.

Pierceson Coody Facts

1. Pierceson Coody was born on January 7, 2000 in Plano, Texas.

2. His twin, Parker, is also a professional golfer.

3. Pierceson and his brother are the third generation of golfers from the family. Their grandfather, Charles, won the 1971 Masters, while their dad, Kyle, played for the University of Texas before playing sporadically on the Korn Ferry Tour (then the Ben Hogan Tour and Nike Tour) between 1990 and 1996.

4. The twins caddied for Charles in the 2006 Masters Par-3 Contest. They putted alternate holes, with Pierceson holing a 40-foot putt at the ninth.

5. While at Plano West Senior High, Pierceson helped the school to the state championship title.

6. He attended the University of Texas between in 2018 and 2022, where he majored in Corporate Communication.

7. He represented the US in the 2020 and 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup as well as that year’s Walker Cup, where he claimed two points in a 14-12 US victory.

Pierceson Coody takes a shot at the Walker Cup

Pierceson Coody helped the US to the 2021 Walker Cup title

8. Pierceson made his Major debut at the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines, where he missed the cut.

9. In late 2021, Coody broke a bone in his right arm in a freak accident. Incredibly, the same thing happened to Parker – and on the same day!

10. He helped the Longhorns to victory in the biggest college golf tournament, the NCAA Division I Championship, in 2022.

Pierceson Coody at the NCAA Division I Championship

Coody helped the Texas Longhorns to the 2022 NCAA Division I Championship title

11. Also in 2022, it was reported that Coody had turned down a multi-million dollar deal to join LIV Golf.

12. Instead, after finishing first in the PGA Tour University Series, he took advantage of the Korn Ferry Tour card that achievement handed him.

13. He won three times in the 2022/23 season, including the Live and Work in Maine Open in just his third start, as he earned his PGA Tour card.

Pierceson Coody with the Live and Work in Maine Open trophy

Pierceson Coody's first win came in the 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open

14. He almost had a fourth professional win at the DP World Tour/PGA Tour joint-sanctioned ISCO Championship, but after leading for three rounds, he lost out to Harry Hall in a five-man playoff.

15. After a largely difficult first season, Pierceson lost his full card at the end of 2024, although he kept conditional status for the following year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pierceson Coody Bio

Born

January 7, 2000 - Plano, Texas

Height

5ft 7in (1.75m)

Turned Professional

2022

Former Tour

Korn Ferry Tour

Current Tour

PGA Tour

Professional Wins

2

Highest OWGR

106th

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pierceson Coody Professional Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Korn Ferry Tour

2022 Live and Work in Maine Open

-15 (five strokes)

Korn Ferry Tour

2023 Panama Championship

-11 (playoff)

Korn Ferry Tour

2023 Price Cutter Charity Championship

-25 (two strokes)

