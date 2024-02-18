Who Is Luke List's Wife?
PGA Tour player Luke List and his wife Chloe live together with their two children in Augusta, Georgia
Luke List is a multiple PGA Tour winner based in the city of Augusta, Georgia after being born in Seattle, Washington.
The American married his wife, Chloe, in 2016 and often has her by his side on the PGA Tour. The couple have to children together, one boy and one girl.
Chloe Kirby List is an American actress, who has appeared in movies such as Safari (2013) and Safari (2015). She also played a volleyball player in the 2010 film 'The Last Song' starring Miley Cyrus.
She has caddied for husband Luke at The Masters par 3 contest, which is their hometown event, with Luke qualifying for the Major for the first time as a pro in 2022.
List has two wins on the PGA Tour, and credited his wife after his second win at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.
"I think all my emotion kind of came out after that putt, and then it was just shock, really, still. But to have them there means everything. The last one my son was a little smaller and he's starting to get into golf a little bit," he said after his 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship win.
"But just my wife, she's incredible, and her steadiness and perseverance to keep me level and positive is a job in itself.
"At 38, I'm not that young anymore, and I feel like I do have some good golf within me, and it's just tough sometimes backing myself, and she's always got my back. It was really special having her and my kids."
