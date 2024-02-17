15 Things You Didn't Know About Luke List

Luke List has been a stalwart of the PGA Tour since gaining his card in 2013 but the American has now gone on to become a two-time winner after wins in 2022 and 2023.

Get to know him better with these 15 facts...

Luke List Facts

1. Luke Ryan List was born in Seattle, Washington on January 14th 1985.

2. List is six feet two inches tall.

3. His family has a sporting background, with his parents and two sisters all collegiate swimmers in the past.

4. List had an impressive amateur career, finishing runner-up to Ryan Moore in the 2004 US Amateur and winning the Jones Cup Invitational in 2005.

5. His second-place finish at the US Amateur earned him an invite to play the 2005 Masters. He went on to finish T33 and recorded an ace during the Par 3 Contest.

6. List went to college at Vanderbilt University and studied Human and Organizational Development. After graduating in 2007, he immediately turned professional.

7. In 2010, List joined the Nationwide Tour and eventually earned his PGA Tour card for the 2013 season.

8. He struggled in his first PGA Tour season and failed to retain his card for the following season. After two years on the Web.com Tour, however, List earned his way back to the PGA Tour.

9. List always marks his ball with a Georgia-themed quarter.

10. He won for the maiden time on the PGA Tour after 206 starts at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open, beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. His career-high world ranking is 45th which he achieved in 2018.

12. List has one top ten in a Major championship, a sixth-place finish at the 2019 PGA Championship.

13. He is married to his wife, Chloe who used to be an actor. The pair have two children.

14. In October 2023, List won for the second time on Tour at the Sanderson Farms Championship. His victory again came via a playoff against Ludvig Aberg, Ben Griffin, Henrik Norlander and Scott Stallings.

15. His career largest paycheck came after his 2022 Farmers Insurance win where he took home $1,512,000.

HOW FAR DOES Luke List DRIVE THE BALL?

List is one of the longest drivers of the ball on the PGA Tour. During the 2022/23 season, he averaged just 311.3 yards off the tee which ranked him 23rd amongst PGA Tour players for the season.

In January 2023, he produced a 459 yard-drive at the Sentry which was the longest drive on Tour that season.