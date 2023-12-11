Ludvig Aberg Makes Big Caddie Change By Employing Rickie Fowler's Former Looper

Ludvig Aberg has made a significant adjustment to his team ahead of New Year, with the Swedish Ryder Cupper due to appoint Joe Skovron as his new caddie.

According to GolfChannel.com, Aberg will team up with Rickie Fowler’s former caddie when he tees it up at next month’s Sentry in Kapalua.

The report states that Aberg has parted ways with Jack Clarke, a former professional golfer who had worked for the Swede since the Texas Tech product turned pro in June.

Clarke’s fianceé, LPGA player Madelene Sagström, who teamed with Aberg at this past week’s Grant Thornton Invitational, told Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers that the team event would be Clarke’s last with Aberg and that Clarke did not currently have plans to take on another bag.

Multiple sources also shared that Skovron, who spent 13 years caddying for Fowler, and who most recently worked with Tom Kim, was tabbed as Clarke’s replacement.

Rickie Fowler and caddie Joe Skovron enjoyed 13 years together (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aberg’s career has moved on rapidly since he turned pro in the summer.

After winning his maiden professional title in September at the DP World Tour’s European Masters, the 24-year-old was handed a wildcard spot in the Ryder Cup by captain Luke Donald.

Aberg went on to win two points for Europe, after which he returned to America, where he wasted little time in picking up his first PGA Tour victory, the RSM Classic, in November.

Clarke has been on Aberg’s bag throughout this time, although their parting of ways appears to be amicable.

Jack Clarke was on the bag when Ludvig Aberg won his maiden professional title at the European Masters in Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Skovron, meanwhile, stopped working with Fowler in August 2022, after which he teamed up with Kim, who is another of the game’s brightest prospects and has since won twice on the PGA Tour.

Aberg’s meteoric rise has seen him quickly climb up the Official World Golf Ranking to number 32, and he will make his Major Championship debut in 2024 at The Masters.

In Skovron, who has caddied in over 50 Majors, the young Swede will have a highly experienced looper in his corner as he looks to build on the impressive start to his career.

Last week, Aberg made another big announcement when he confirmed that he had signed a Titleist clubs deal.