Ludvig Aberg Makes Big Caddie Change By Employing Rickie Fowler's Former Looper
Ludvig Aberg has parted ways with Jack Clarke - and he will team up with Joe Skovron next month
Ludvig Aberg has made a significant adjustment to his team ahead of New Year, with the Swedish Ryder Cupper due to appoint Joe Skovron as his new caddie.
According to GolfChannel.com, Aberg will team up with Rickie Fowler’s former caddie when he tees it up at next month’s Sentry in Kapalua.
The report states that Aberg has parted ways with Jack Clarke, a former professional golfer who had worked for the Swede since the Texas Tech product turned pro in June.
Clarke’s fianceé, LPGA player Madelene Sagström, who teamed with Aberg at this past week’s Grant Thornton Invitational, told Golf Channel’s Amy Rogers that the team event would be Clarke’s last with Aberg and that Clarke did not currently have plans to take on another bag.
Multiple sources also shared that Skovron, who spent 13 years caddying for Fowler, and who most recently worked with Tom Kim, was tabbed as Clarke’s replacement.
Aberg’s career has moved on rapidly since he turned pro in the summer.
After winning his maiden professional title in September at the DP World Tour’s European Masters, the 24-year-old was handed a wildcard spot in the Ryder Cup by captain Luke Donald.
Aberg went on to win two points for Europe, after which he returned to America, where he wasted little time in picking up his first PGA Tour victory, the RSM Classic, in November.
Clarke has been on Aberg’s bag throughout this time, although their parting of ways appears to be amicable.
Skovron, meanwhile, stopped working with Fowler in August 2022, after which he teamed up with Kim, who is another of the game’s brightest prospects and has since won twice on the PGA Tour.
Aberg’s meteoric rise has seen him quickly climb up the Official World Golf Ranking to number 32, and he will make his Major Championship debut in 2024 at The Masters.
In Skovron, who has caddied in over 50 Majors, the young Swede will have a highly experienced looper in his corner as he looks to build on the impressive start to his career.
Last week, Aberg made another big announcement when he confirmed that he had signed a Titleist clubs deal.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Srixon Z-Star XV Golf Ball 2021 Review
We deliver our verdict on the Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
'Copy Rory's' - Tiger Woods Once Gave Son Charlie A Key Piece Of Swing Advice
Arguably the greatest player of all time, Tiger Woods told son Charlie to mould his technique on Rory McIlroy instead of copying the 15-time Major winner's method
By Mike Hall Published