Who Is Hayden Buckley's Fiancée?
We get to know the American's partner a little better with this piece.
Charles Hayden Buckley earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title in his 17th career start with a birdie on the first playoff hole at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Cheering him on all the way was his fiancee Feleysa Nguyen and after the win Buckley took to social media to acknowledge her support saying;
A lot of crazy things have happened in the last week, but finally got to celebrate with @feleysanguyen today. Thankful for another birthday in Florida and a beautiful day on the water. Ready to get back on the course in a few weeks!
The pair actually got engaged in October 21st 2021 with Buckley proposing in Naples, Florida on the beach.
It seems both people keep their private lives just that, private so it is difficult to find out any information on the couple and Nguyen specifically but we do know they have a dog together called Macy Grace and she is a 4 year old Shih Tzu/Bichon Frise.
Additionally they do have a wedding website which contains a lot of information about their relationship. On the site they explain how they started dating;
Hayden and I first met in middle school where he claims he was already in love with me... but because I was a grade older, I friend-zoned him! At the time, it didn't seem practical to date someone younger. However, we remained close friends throughout high school. He still has car paint on his truck from the time I decorated it when the golf team won State. That same year, he decided to give me a Valentine and shoot his shot again. He was persistent but I still didn't budge and kept him in the friend-zone. Life goes on and we unfortunately didn't keep in touch.
Post college and peak COVID, we reconnected. One night as I am scrolling through my work Instagram, I see a post of Hayden. And for some reason, I felt the need to take a screenshot and send it to him. To my surprise, he replies with "I was JUST thinking about you the other day and about how much I miss you."
The pair would eventually start dating from there and the rest is history. They are going to get married in Fort Myers, Florida.
