Who Is Hayden Buckley's Caddie?

Hayden Buckley's caddie is Brian Mahoney, a man he met just a few days prior to his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He secured the win with a birdie on the first playoff hole and it came in just his 17th career start. Eventually Buckley finished seventh on the Korn Ferry Tour's overall points list for the finals and earned him his PGA Tour card.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In that first victory, Buckley and Mahoney had met through a mutual acquitance a few days before the event, which Buckley was actually the 10th alternate for. He watched several players pull out and of course would go on to win, but what Buckley remembers most about the event is what Mahoney said to him after the second round.

"Brian said, 'Look, no matter what happens in the rest of the tournament, I'm coming with you because I believe in you,'" Buckley said. "He told me, 'You're going to make it to the PGA Tour.' Sure enough, we eventually did. It took us a bit of time to get used to each other. I struggled a bit for a few months. But the win (at Lakewood National) let us keep playing the rest of the year and we turned that into a card. I feel so comfortable with (Brian) now. I can look over at him and say, 'I'm feeling a little lost, can you help me?' and he can do that. I had six caddies before him, but I hope he's my caddy for life."

In fact the pair have become so close that Mahoney will be a groomsman for Buckley's wedding later this year. We are unsure whether Mahoney has caddied for anyone before and we have struggled to find exact details of Buckley's previous caddies.