Who Is Hayden Buckley's Caddie?

We take a look at who currently carries the bag for the young American professional.

Who Is Hayden Buckley's Caddie?
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett
By
published

Who Is Hayden Buckley's Caddie?

Hayden Buckley's caddie is Brian Mahoney, a man he met just a few days prior to his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. He secured the win with a birdie on the first playoff hole and it came in just his 17th career start. Eventually Buckley finished seventh on the Korn Ferry Tour's overall points list for the finals and earned him his PGA Tour card. 

hayden buckley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In that first victory, Buckley and Mahoney had met through a mutual acquitance a few days before the event, which Buckley was actually the 10th alternate for. He watched several players pull out and of course would go on to win, but what Buckley remembers most about the event is what Mahoney said to him after the second round. 

"Brian said, 'Look, no matter what happens in the rest of the tournament, I'm coming with you because I believe in you,'" Buckley said. "He told me, 'You're going to make it to the PGA Tour.' Sure enough, we eventually did. It took us a bit of time to get used to each other. I struggled a bit for a few months. But the win (at Lakewood National) let us keep playing the rest of the year and we turned that into a card. I feel so comfortable with (Brian) now. I can look over at him and say, 'I'm feeling a little lost, can you help me?' and he can do that. I had six caddies before him, but I hope he's my caddy for life." 

In fact the pair have become so close that Mahoney will be a groomsman for Buckley's wedding later this year. We are unsure whether Mahoney has caddied for anyone before and we have struggled to find exact details of Buckley's previous caddies. 

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.  
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6


Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.