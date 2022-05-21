Who Is Davis Riley's Caddie?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to success on the PGA Tour, a good caddie can make all the difference. In Davis Riley's case, that appears to ring true, with the American enjoying a very quick rise up the professional ranks since 2019.

After securing his PGA Tour card for 2022, Riley has picked up a number of fantastic results, including a runner-up placing at the Valspar Championship, as well as multiple top 10 and top 5 finishes.

Since July 2021, he has had veteran caddie, Lance Bennett, on the bag, with the experienced bagman helping guide Riley to the PGA Tour and the top of the leaderboard.

Riley and Bennett in action at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining Riley whilst the young American was still on the Korn Ferry Tour, it was the first time that Bennett had caddied on that circuit since Matt Kuchar in 2006. That partnership lasted for a decade.

“I knew how good (Riley) was so I was like I’ll make the investment,” Bennett explained. “There are a handful of guys on the range (at KFT events) that you know they won’t be there for long and he was one of those guys.”

Since then, Riley has notched a number of fantastic results on the PGA Tour, with the American really establishing himself in his rookie season.

Bennett and Kuchar at the 2014 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Bennett had caddied on a number of Tours, with the American on the bag for the likes of Bill Haas, Matt Kuchar, Lorena Ochoa, Juli Inkster and Paula Creamer.

Throughout his career, Bennett credits his three Ryder Cup appearances and winning The Players Championship in 2012 as his proudest moments. It was at the 2014 Ryder Cup where perhaps his most emotional moment came though.

In August of that year, Bennett sadly lost his wife, Angela, very suddenly, with the Ryder Cup being the first event he returned to. “This is hard for me to talk about. I’m doing OK. I’ve had a lot of support and a lot of love and outreach from every corner of the golf community. It’s been absolutely amazing," revealed Bennett at Gleneagles.

“I think if it were a regular event, I probably wouldn’t have done it but I think this event is just really special. I think it was good for me to come back.”