Who Is Harry Higgs' Girlfriend?

American golfer Harry Higgs is still searching for his first victory on the PGA Tour, but when the popular pro does break his duck, you can be sure that his girlfriend Kailee Kuehn will be close by ready to celebrate with him.

That's because she's his number one fan - and they go a long way back. Last year, when Higgs made his debut at Augusta National, he invited 50-odd family and friends, including, of course, Kuehn. No matter that he only got 12 tickets, fun-loving Higgs was always going to find a way to look after his entourage. So, in addition to his rental house, he secured an even bigger pad for his girlfriend and her family.

Higgs' childhood house was on a golf course in Overland Park, Kansas. According to an interview with the PGA Tour, he grew up playing games with the Kuehns, who lived nearby.

"We’ve known each other forever and decided to start dating," Higgs said of Kailee in the interview last year. "We see each other a lot on the road; she doesn’t live here in Dallas just yet, but it’s nice to have somebody that kind of understands what I’m doing, and how much work needs to be put into it."

"There’s a bit of a misconception about Harry,” said Kuehn, who played at the University of Missouri Kansas City. "People think he goes home and drinks a beer and watches sports all night. He isn’t even much of a beer drinker."

Kuehn's Instagram account is private, but Higgs has shared a few pictures of them together on and off the golf course. One of his last posts shows them together on a golf course, in which in wishes Kuehn a happy 30th birthday.

Going back further, he posted a picture wishing her a happy Valentine's Day. Clearly Higgs is a big romantic.