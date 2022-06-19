Who Is Denny McCarthy's Caddie?
Who currently carries the bag for the talented American? We take a look here.
Denny McCarthy is a recent newcomer to the PGA Tour, spending only a few years out on Tour and he is still looking for his first PGA Tour title despite several narrow misses. But who currently carries his bag? Let's take a look.
McCarthy's bagman at the moment is someone called Derek Smith. We believe when it comes to PGA Tour players, Smith has only caddied for McCarthy. Smith was born in Oklahoma and would go on to play college golf for Wichita State, Texas Tech. He did also attend the University of Oklahoma. As such one of his favorite sports teams is the football team at the Oklahoma institution, but he also likes the Denver Broncos, New York Yankees and Arsenal FC.
We are not sure how they met, but he and Denny have been working together for a while now. In fact, in an interview with the Caddie Network Smith said his greatest achievement as a caddie was winning the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour Championship and locking up fully exempt status for the following season with McCarthy.
Smith's professional golfer growing up was Tiger Woods (opens in new tab) and he said his favorite four-ball would include Woods, Rory McIlroy (opens in new tab) and his current employer Denny McCarthy. He also said his favorite course to caddie out on tour is Quail Hollow.
That being said his favorite Tour stop is the Waste Management Phoenix Open, saying; "golf needs more events like it."
Smith has said his inspirational role model is Paul Tesori (opens in new tab), who actually caddies for Webb Simpson at the moment.
