Who Is David Skinns? 16 Facts You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Player

David Skinns might not be top of your list when you're asked to name English golfers, but he is immensely talented and can certainly chop it up with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Yet, if you don't know very much about Skinns, keep reading to find out a little more about his life and career in the pro game.

1. His full name is David Andrew Skinns.

2. He was born in Lincoln, England on February 1, 1982 and went on to attend high school there.

3. Skinns attended the University of Tennessee where he majored in psychology.

4. After college, he worked as a bartender alongside playing golf.

5. Skinns lost to Scotland's David Inglis in the final of the 2000 Boys Amateur Championship - an annual event hosted by the R&A.

6. The Englishman turned professional in 2005 and has since gone on to compete on the NGA Hooters Tour, PGA Tour Canada, and the Korn Ferry Tour.

7. Skinns won seven times on the NGA Hooters Tour between 2008 and 2012.

8. His first Korn Ferry Tour victory (or Web.com as it was at the time) arrived in 2018 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

David Skinns holds up his PGA Tour card after qualifying through the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. After winning the same event again in 2021, Skinns secured his PGA Tour card for the first time.

10. He was unable to maintain his status, however, but later returned to the PGA Tour ahead of the 2024 campaign after qualifying as part of the top-25 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

11. Skinns said that if he did not play golf, he would like to be a pilot. His bucket-list aspiration is to fly in a fast jet.

12. Among the sports teams he follows are Manchester United (soccer), the Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL), the Atlanta Braves (MLB), and the Tennessee Volunteers (college football).

13. Skinns' favorite food is a full English breakfast - which generally consists of bacon, sausage, black pudding, beans, mushroom, tomato, hash browns, eggs, and toast.

14. His favorite genre of music is 'House' - a version of electronic dance music.

15. Skinns' wife is called Kristin, and the pair have three children called Brayden, Bennett, and Colt.

16. The family live in Suwanee, Georgia - a city less than a three-hour drive away from Georgia.