Who Is Brendon Todd’s Caddie? Meet JT Griffin

Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendon Todd has made a few changes to his caddie lineup in recent times.

Todd currently has pro golfer/caddie JT Griffin on his bag, after going through several loopers in 2024.

After parting ways with David Clark at the end of 2023, with Clark moving to LIV Golf to link up with Ian Poulter, Todd enlisted the services of veteran caddie Paul Tesori.

Tesori, best known for being Webb Simpson’s caddie for more than 12 years, worked for a short while with Todd before moving on to carry Tom Kim’s bag.

Todd then had brief stints with Jace Walker and Chris Tichenor during the 2024 season, before ultimately landing on a permanent relationship with Griffin.

Griffin is also a handy golfer and still plays professionally under limited status on the PGA Tour developmental circuits.

He last competed at the KIA Open on the PGA Tour Americas in May 2024, where he missed the cut.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After playing collegiately at Georgia Tech, Griffin turned pro in 2011. He has played one event on the PGA Tour and failed to make the cut. His career-high on the Official World Golf Ranking is 620th.

Brendon Todd and caddie JT Griffin during the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2020, Griffin told PGATour.com that he turned to Todd, his good friend, for advice after feeling burnt out by the grind of playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Griffin said Todd helped him with dealing with anxiety on the course.

“That’s been the biggest thing: being easier on myself and being in the right frame of mind,” Griffin said at the time. “A lot of social anxiety is about what you think people are thinking of you. It’s been with me for a while, but I’ve done a better job of managing my thoughts this year.”

Griffin started caddying for Todd late in the 2024 season, ultimately helping Todd secure 66th in the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the playoffs.