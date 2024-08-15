Who Is Brendon Todd’s Caddie? Meet JT Griffin

Brendon Todd's caddie is his good friend and fellow golf pro JT Griffin - here is what we know about him

Brendon Todd stands with his caddie JT Griffin on the 17th hole green during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2024, in Cromwell, Connecticut.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Kulasingham
By
published

Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendon Todd has made a few changes to his caddie lineup in recent times. 

Todd currently has pro golfer/caddie JT Griffin on his bag, after going through several loopers in 2024. 

After parting ways with David Clark at the end of 2023, with Clark moving to LIV Golf to link up with Ian Poulter, Todd enlisted the services of veteran caddie Paul Tesori. 

Tesori, best known for being Webb Simpson’s caddie for more than 12 years, worked for a short while with Todd before moving on to carry Tom Kim’s bag

Todd then had brief stints with Jace Walker and Chris Tichenor during the 2024 season, before ultimately landing on a permanent relationship with Griffin.

Griffin is also a handy golfer and still plays professionally under limited status on the PGA Tour developmental circuits.

He last competed at the KIA Open on the PGA Tour Americas in May 2024, where he missed the cut.

After playing collegiately at Georgia Tech, Griffin turned pro in 2011. He has played one event on the PGA Tour and failed to make the cut. His career-high on the Official World Golf Ranking is 620th.

Brendon Todd of the United States and his caddie JT Griffin walk on the fifth hole during day three of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 20, 2024 in Troon, Scotland.

Brendon Todd and caddie JT Griffin during the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2020, Griffin told PGATour.com that he turned to Todd, his good friend, for advice after feeling burnt out by the grind of playing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Griffin said Todd helped him with dealing with anxiety on the course.

“That’s been the biggest thing: being easier on myself and being in the right frame of mind,” Griffin said at the time. “A lot of social anxiety is about what you think people are thinking of you. It’s been with me for a while, but I’ve done a better job of managing my thoughts this year.”

Griffin started caddying for Todd late in the 2024 season, ultimately helping Todd secure 66th in the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the playoffs.

Joel Kulasingham
Joel Kulasingham
News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸