Who Is Joo-Hyung Kim's Caddie?
A young Korean star in the making, we take a look at who carries the bag for Joo-Hyung Kim.
A rising star in the world of golf, Joo-Hyung Kim from South Korea got into the PGA Tour winner's circle in 2022 at the Wyndham Championship, rounding off a very successful season indeed. The man on the bag that day was Jacob Fleck and he was on the bag for a lot of the Korean's starts on the PGA Tour this year.
Speaking to The Caddie Network, Fleck talked about the victory, which was surprising given he actually started the tournament with a quadruple-bogey on the first hole. But he battled back to shoot 67.
“We walked off that green and we looked at each other and we both smiled,” Fleck said. “It was like, it was this feeling of calmness. It was like, ‘OK, that just happened’. … but there was no worry.”
He would then shoot 64-68, and on the front nine of the final round he went absolutely ballistic, producing six birdies and an eagle.
“When it’s like that, honesty, I’m just staying out of the way,” Fleck, who started on the bag in January, said of Kim’s front-nine 27.
“I’m not surprised because Tom is a really good player,” he said. “I met him originally when he was 16 years old and I knew at that point that he was going to be really good.”
Given this success we expected this partnership to be one that remained for a while but we noticed that another man, James Edmondson, came onto the bag for the 2022 BMW Championship. Whether this was a permanent replacement, or just a one-week situation we do not know but as soon as we do we will update this page. Edmondson was on the bag for a long time with Ryan Palmer.
