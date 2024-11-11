Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The penultimate tournament in the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season is the Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Course.

The event has one of the smaller purses on the PGA Tour this year, with players competing for a share of $6.9m. However, that is still an increase of $400,000 on the 2023 tournament, which saw Camillo Villegas claim an emotional victory when he beat Alex Noren by two shots. That was his first PGA Tour win in over nine years, and it banked him a payday of $1.17m. This year’s winner will claim $1.242m, although that isn’t the only perk.

If not otherwise exempt, the victor will also claim a place in the 2025 Masters as well as 500 FedEx Cup points, which could be pivotal in helping the player finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall standings. Those who make it above the cut-off at the end of the season guarantee entry into full-field PGA Tour events in 2025 and a spot at The Players Championship. That means with only the RSM Classic to come after this week’s event, the stakes are high for many of the 120 players in the field.

Below is the prize money payout for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,242,000 2nd $752,100 3rd $476,100 4th $338,100 5th $282,900 6th $250,125 7th $232,875 8th $215,625 9th $201,825 10th $188,025 11th $174,225 12th $160,425 13th $146,625 14th $132,825 15th $125,925 16th $119,025 17th $112,125 18th $105,225 19th $98,325 20th $91,425 21st $84,525 22nd $77,625 23rd $72,105 24th $66,585 25th $61,065 26th $55,545 27th $53,475 28th $51,405 29th $49,335 30th $47,265 31st $45,195 32nd $43,125 33rd $41,055 34th $39,330 35th $37,605 36th $35,880 37th $34,155 38th $32,775 39th $31,395 40th $30,015 41st $28,635 42nd $27,255 43rd $25,875 44th $24,495 45th $23,115 46th $21,735 47th $20,355 48th $19,251 49th $18,285 50th $17,733 51st $17,319 52nd $16,905 53rd $16,629 54th $16,353 55th $16,215 56th $16,077 57th $15,939 58th $15,801 59th $15,663 60th $15,525 61st $15,387 62nd $15,249 63rd $15,111 64th $14,973 65th $14,835

Who Are The Star Names In The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

Lucas Glover is looking for his seventh PGA Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover is the highest-ranked player in the field at 47th. He is one of 13 players in the top 100 competing this week, including Nick Taylor, who won February’s WM Phoenix Open, the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu, and Nico Echavarria, who beat Tiger Woods’s scoring record on the way to winning last month’s Zozo Championship.

Other standout names include International Team Presidents Cup star Mackenzie Hughes, Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati and Jhonattan Vegas, who won July’s 3M Open.

Nick Taylor has one PGA Tour win so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas won the event in 2023 and he also plays, along with former champions Seamus Power and Brendon Todd.

Much of the attention will be on YouTubers George and Wesley Bryan, who will play a PGA Tour event together for only the third time. While Wesley is a PGA Tour regular, George plays just his second event of the season courtesy of a sponsor’s exemption.

The brothers also played in last year’s event and both made the cut. For Wesley, the tournament offers an excellent chance to force his way into the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings following a T6 at the World Wide Technology Championship. That left him 128th with a PGA Tour card the incentive for finishing above the cut-off.

