Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Camilo Villegas defends his title as the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season reaches its penultimate event
The penultimate tournament in the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season is the Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Course.
The event has one of the smaller purses on the PGA Tour this year, with players competing for a share of $6.9m. However, that is still an increase of $400,000 on the 2023 tournament, which saw Camillo Villegas claim an emotional victory when he beat Alex Noren by two shots. That was his first PGA Tour win in over nine years, and it banked him a payday of $1.17m. This year’s winner will claim $1.242m, although that isn’t the only perk.
If not otherwise exempt, the victor will also claim a place in the 2025 Masters as well as 500 FedEx Cup points, which could be pivotal in helping the player finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall standings. Those who make it above the cut-off at the end of the season guarantee entry into full-field PGA Tour events in 2025 and a spot at The Players Championship. That means with only the RSM Classic to come after this week’s event, the stakes are high for many of the 120 players in the field.
Below is the prize money payout for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,242,000
|2nd
|$752,100
|3rd
|$476,100
|4th
|$338,100
|5th
|$282,900
|6th
|$250,125
|7th
|$232,875
|8th
|$215,625
|9th
|$201,825
|10th
|$188,025
|11th
|$174,225
|12th
|$160,425
|13th
|$146,625
|14th
|$132,825
|15th
|$125,925
|16th
|$119,025
|17th
|$112,125
|18th
|$105,225
|19th
|$98,325
|20th
|$91,425
|21st
|$84,525
|22nd
|$77,625
|23rd
|$72,105
|24th
|$66,585
|25th
|$61,065
|26th
|$55,545
|27th
|$53,475
|28th
|$51,405
|29th
|$49,335
|30th
|$47,265
|31st
|$45,195
|32nd
|$43,125
|33rd
|$41,055
|34th
|$39,330
|35th
|$37,605
|36th
|$35,880
|37th
|$34,155
|38th
|$32,775
|39th
|$31,395
|40th
|$30,015
|41st
|$28,635
|42nd
|$27,255
|43rd
|$25,875
|44th
|$24,495
|45th
|$23,115
|46th
|$21,735
|47th
|$20,355
|48th
|$19,251
|49th
|$18,285
|50th
|$17,733
|51st
|$17,319
|52nd
|$16,905
|53rd
|$16,629
|54th
|$16,353
|55th
|$16,215
|56th
|$16,077
|57th
|$15,939
|58th
|$15,801
|59th
|$15,663
|60th
|$15,525
|61st
|$15,387
|62nd
|$15,249
|63rd
|$15,111
|64th
|$14,973
|65th
|$14,835
Who Are The Star Names In The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
Six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover is the highest-ranked player in the field at 47th. He is one of 13 players in the top 100 competing this week, including Nick Taylor, who won February’s WM Phoenix Open, the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu, and Nico Echavarria, who beat Tiger Woods’s scoring record on the way to winning last month’s Zozo Championship.
Other standout names include International Team Presidents Cup star Mackenzie Hughes, Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati and Jhonattan Vegas, who won July’s 3M Open.
Camilo Villegas won the event in 2023 and he also plays, along with former champions Seamus Power and Brendon Todd.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Much of the attention will be on YouTubers George and Wesley Bryan, who will play a PGA Tour event together for only the third time. While Wesley is a PGA Tour regular, George plays just his second event of the season courtesy of a sponsor’s exemption.
The brothers also played in last year’s event and both made the cut. For Wesley, the tournament offers an excellent chance to force his way into the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings following a T6 at the World Wide Technology Championship. That left him 128th with a PGA Tour card the incentive for finishing above the cut-off.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
Players are competing for a share of a $6.9m purse, an increase of $400,000 on the 2023 payout. The winner will receive $1.242m as well as 500 FedEx Cup points, as the battle to finish in the top 125 of the standings intensifies.
Who Is Playing In The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?
Camilo Villegas is the defending champion, while other high-profile players in the field include six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover, WM Phoenix Open champion Nick Taylor, Sanderson Farms Championship winner Kevin Yu and golf influencers the Bryan brothers.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
What Rory McIlroy Needs To Win Sixth Race To Dubai Title
The Northern Irishman holds a handsome lead at the top of the standings but still requires a high finish to deny Thriston Lawrence a chance of overtaking him
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every DP World Tour Championship Winner?
The DP World Tour Championship has been played each year since 2009 with some huge names tasting victory
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Charles Schwab Cup Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Steven Alker defends his title as the season finale of the PGA Tour Champions comes form Phoenix Country Club in Arizona
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Champion A Lim Kim Earned By Winning 2024 Lotte Championship
Grace Kim defends her title as the Hawaii event offers and increased payout for the 2024 edition
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
World Wide Technology Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season heads to Mexico, as Erik van Rooyen defends his title
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Did Paul Waring Win At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The DP World Tour Play-Offs section of the season begins with the first of two elevated events to decide the Race to Dubai champion
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Challenge Tour Grand Final Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s an attractive purse on offer at the conclusion of the Road to Mallorca, but for the 46 in the field, there’s also the chance to earn a coveted DP World Tour card
By Mike Hall Published
-
BNI Indonesian Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
Bubba Watson headlines a strong field as the seventh of the Asian Tour's International Series events takes place in Jakarta
By Mike Hall Published
-
Aramco Team Series Riyadh Prize Money Payout 2024
Alison Lee defends her title in Riyadh
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Did Ruoning Yin Win At The Maybank Championship?
A world-class field competes in the second edition of the no-cut event with the chance to claim a sizeable first prize and crucial Race to CME Globe points
By Mike Hall Last updated