Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Camilo Villegas defends his title as the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season reaches its penultimate event

Camilo Villegas with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship trophy
Camilo Villegas won the 2023 tournament and defends his title
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The penultimate tournament in the FedEx Cup Fall section of the PGA Tour season is the Butterfield Bermuda Championship from Port Royal Golf Course.

The event has one of the smaller purses on the PGA Tour this year, with players competing for a share of $6.9m. However, that is still an increase of $400,000 on the 2023 tournament, which saw Camillo Villegas claim an emotional victory when he beat Alex Noren by two shots. That was his first PGA Tour win in over nine years, and it banked him a payday of $1.17m. This year’s winner will claim $1.242m, although that isn’t the only perk.

If not otherwise exempt, the victor will also claim a place in the 2025 Masters as well as 500 FedEx Cup points, which could be pivotal in helping the player finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall standings. Those who make it above the cut-off at the end of the season guarantee entry into full-field PGA Tour events in 2025 and a spot at The Players Championship. That means with only the RSM Classic to come after this week’s event, the stakes are high for many of the 120 players in the field.

Below is the prize money payout for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$1,242,000
2nd$752,100
3rd$476,100
4th$338,100
5th$282,900
6th$250,125
7th$232,875
8th$215,625
9th$201,825
10th$188,025
11th$174,225
12th$160,425
13th$146,625
14th$132,825
15th$125,925
16th$119,025
17th$112,125
18th$105,225
19th$98,325
20th$91,425
21st$84,525
22nd$77,625
23rd$72,105
24th$66,585
25th$61,065
26th$55,545
27th$53,475
28th$51,405
29th$49,335
30th$47,265
31st$45,195
32nd$43,125
33rd$41,055
34th$39,330
35th$37,605
36th$35,880
37th$34,155
38th$32,775
39th$31,395
40th$30,015
41st$28,635
42nd$27,255
43rd$25,875
44th$24,495
45th$23,115
46th$21,735
47th$20,355
48th$19,251
49th$18,285
50th$17,733
51st$17,319
52nd$16,905
53rd$16,629
54th$16,353
55th$16,215
56th$16,077
57th$15,939
58th$15,801
59th$15,663
60th$15,525
61st$15,387
62nd$15,249
63rd$15,111
64th$14,973
65th$14,835

Who Are The Star Names In The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

Lucas Glover takes a shot at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Lucas Glover is looking for his seventh PGA Tour win

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover is the highest-ranked player in the field at 47th. He is one of 13 players in the top 100 competing this week, including Nick Taylor, who won February’s WM Phoenix Open, the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Yu, and Nico Echavarria, who beat Tiger Woods’s scoring record on the way to winning last month’s Zozo Championship.

Other standout names include International Team Presidents Cup star Mackenzie Hughes, Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati and Jhonattan Vegas, who won July’s 3M Open.

Nick Taylor takes a shot at the Procore Championship

Nick Taylor has one PGA Tour win so far this season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas won the event in 2023 and he also plays, along with former champions Seamus Power and Brendon Todd.

Much of the attention will be on YouTubers George and Wesley Bryan, who will play a PGA Tour event together for only the third time. While Wesley is a PGA Tour regular, George plays just his second event of the season courtesy of a sponsor’s exemption.

The brothers also played in last year’s event and both made the cut. For Wesley, the tournament offers an excellent chance to force his way into the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings following a T6 at the World Wide Technology Championship. That left him 128th with a PGA Tour card the incentive for finishing above the cut-off.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

Players are competing for a share of a $6.9m purse, an increase of $400,000 on the 2023 payout. The winner will receive $1.242m as well as 500 FedEx Cup points, as the battle to finish in the top 125 of the standings intensifies.

Who Is Playing In The Butterfield Bermuda Championship?

Camilo Villegas is the defending champion, while other high-profile players in the field include six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover, WM Phoenix Open champion Nick Taylor, Sanderson Farms Championship winner Kevin Yu and golf influencers the Bryan brothers.

