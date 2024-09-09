Who Is Ally Ewing’s Husband?

Ally Ewing is part of a 12-player US team taking on the Europeans in the 2024 Solheim Cup – the latest achievement of a professional career that has seen her win three times on the LPGA Tour.

All of those wins have come since 2020, and throughout that time, Ewing has been married to a man with a strong golf pedigree of his own – golf coach Charlie Ewing.

Texan Charlie had been a player in his university days, at Vanderbilt. He showed plenty of promise, too, with five top-10 finishes In the 2013/14 season. However, it is since he turned to coaching that his career has really taken off.

Ewing was appointed assistant coach for the Mississippi State men’s golf program at the start of the 2017 season. He met Ally at Mississippi State’s practice facility around one month later, and the pair have been together since.

In December 2019, Charlie proposed to Ally (who at the time was known under her maiden name, Ally McDonald).

She wrote on Instagram: "Charlie made December 27th, 2019 an unforgettable day! We can’t wait to see what 2020 brings us. God is good and has blessed us exponentially! Wohoooo we’re engaged!!!!”

Even the onset of Covid-19 didn’t stop them from tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on 30 May 2020, at the height of the pandemic.

Following the ceremony, Ally again took to Instagram, where she posted images from the day and also wrote: “We joined together as one! No words can describe how amazing our wedding day was! Even in the middle of a pandemic, it was a perfect day that will be remembered forever.”

With the pair’s relationship flourishing, Charlie continued to make waves in his career. Six months after the wedding, he was made Head Women’s Golf Coach, where he has overseen the development of top amateur Julia Lopez Ramirez, among others.

He also led the program to its first SEC Championship in the 2023/24 season, further enhancing his reputation as one of the top rising coaches in the game.