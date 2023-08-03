Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Who Is Adrian Meronk's Caddie?

A rising star in the world of European professional golf, Adrian Meronk has won three times on the DP World Tour, all of which taking place in 2022 and 2023. But who currently carries his bag? Well we believe it is a man called Stuart Beck and he has been on Meronk's bag for a while now, and given their success so early in his career, it wouldn't be surprising for the partnership to continue!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beck started his caddying career on the Ladies European Tour before moving on to the men’s Challenge Tour.

“Since I left school, I worked in finance for a broker in Edinburgh and was there for the best part of 19 years,” he said in an excellent piece by Martin Dempster on the Edinburgh News website. “Then towards the end of that spell we had a couple of takeovers and a part of the business got sold to another company."

But then he would soon get involved in the world of golf. In the same piece Beck talks about how he got started caddying;

“In 2018, they had the Ladies’ Scottish Open at Gullane, where I play, and they were looking for some caddies for that. Having already done a bit of caddying there, I quite fancied it so took a week off and was on Anne van Dam’s bag that week as she finished joint-15th. That gave me a bug for it, really, so I made a few enquiries, speaking to a few caddies and other people in the business and I started at the bottom on the Ladies European Tour and had a year or two there.

“It definitely was a gamble at the start, but I then had a spell on the Challenge Tour, having some good results there, and have worked my way up the ladder from there."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beck continues by explaining how he worked on different bags and eventually got onto Meronk's team.

“I was with Italian Lorenzo Scalise for just over a season then worked with Aaron Cockerill, a Canadian, for just over a year on the main tour. Once we finished up, Adrian was looking for a new caddie and I was looking for a job, so it all came together. I’d known him since 2017/2018 through working on the Challenge Tour and that’s how we had a connection."

We are unsure who else Meronk has worked with on the bag but it looks like Beck is here to stay right now.