Who Holds The Record For The Lowest PGA Tour Scoring Average?

The list of the top scoring averages in PGA Tour history further underlines Tiger Woods’ dominance in the sport.

The 15-time Major winner not only holds the record for the best adjusted scoring average ever on Tour, he also owns the top six spots on the list, with his 1999 (68.43), 2000 (67.79), 2002 (68.56), 2003 (68.41), 2007 (67.79) and 2009 (68.05) seasons.

Woods’ best scoring average year was his record-breaking 2000 season.

In 2000, Woods won nine of the 20 tournaments he entered, including three of the four Majors (he completed the Tiger Slam at the 2021 Masters) and six consecutive PGA Tour events (the longest streak since Ben Hogan in 1948). He also broke or tied nine tournament records in his dominant 15-stroke US Open victory that year.

Every year, the PGA Tour hands out the Byron Nelson award to the player with the lowest adjusted scoring average.

The award was named after Nelson, who held the lowest actual (which differs from adjusted) PGA Tour scoring average record of 68.34 in 1945 for decades before Tiger Woods’ 68.17 in 2000.

Since 1980, scoring average has been weighted to take into account the stroke average of the rest of the field.

Scottie Scheffler is the next best behind Woods in seventh place, after his incredible display of ball striking in the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season saw him put together an adjusted scoring average of 68.63.

The only other players not named Tiger Woods in the all-time top 10 are Vijay Singh in 2003 (68.65) and Rory McIlroy in 2022 (68.67).

Top 10 PGA Tour adjusted scoring averages

1. 67.79 — Tiger Woods, 2000

2. 67.79 — Tiger Woods, 2007

3. 68.05 — Tiger Woods, 2009

4. 68.41 — Tiger Woods, 2003

5. 68.43 — Tiger Woods, 1999

6. 68.56 — Tiger Woods, 2002

7. 68.63 — Scottie Scheffler, 2023

8. 68.65 — Vijay Singh, 2003

9. 68.66 — Tiger Woods, 2005

10. 68.67 — Rory McIlroy, 2022

Byron Nelson award winners

Tiger Woods is the only man to have beaten Scottie Scheffler's 2022-23 PGA Tour scoring average (Image credit: Getty Images)

2023 — Scottie Scheffler, 68.63

2022 — Rory McIlroy, 68.67

2021 — Jon Rahm, 69.30

2020 — Webb Simpson, 68.98

2019 — Rory McIlroy, 69.06

2018 — Dustin Johnson, 68.70

2017 — Jordan Spieth, 68.85

2016 — Dustin Johnson, 69.17

2015 — Jordan Spieth, 68.94

2014 — Rory McIlroy, 68.83

2013 — Steve Stricker, 68.95

2012 — Rory McIlroy, 68.87

2011 — Luke Donald, 68.86

2010 — Matt Kuchar, 69.61

2009 — Tiger Woods, 68.05

2008 — Sergio Garcia, 69.12

2007 — Tiger Woods, 67.79

2006 — Tiger Woods, 68.11

2005 — Tiger Woods, 68.66

2004 — Vijay Singh, 68.84

2003 — Tiger Woods, 68.41

2002 — Tiger Woods, 68.56

2001 — Tiger Woods, 68.81

2000 — Tiger Woods, 67.79

1999 — Tiger Woods, 68.43

1998 — David Duval, 69.13

1997 — Nick Price, 68.98

1996 — Tom Lehman, 69.32

1995 — Greg Norman, 69.06

1994 — Greg Norman, 68.81

1993 — Greg Norman, 68.90

1992 — Fred Couples, 69.38

1991 — Fred Couples, 69.59

1990 — Greg Norman, 69.10

1989 — Greg Norman, 69.49

1988 — Greg Norman, 69.38

1987 — David Frost, 70.09

1986 — Scott Hoch, 70.08

1985 — Don Pooley, 70.36

1984 — Calvin Peete, 70.56

1983 — Raymond Floyd, 70.61

1982 — Tom Kite, 70.21

1981 — Tom Kite, 69.80

1980 — Lee Trevino, 69.73

What is adjusted scoring average?

Adjusted scoring average, which takes the stroke average of the entire field into account, differs from actual scoring average, which is the mean average of a golfer’s strokes over the course of a season.

According to the PGA Tour, the adjusted scoring average is: “The weighted scoring average which takes the stroke average of the field into account. It is computed by adding a player's total strokes to an adjustment and dividing by the total rounds played. The adjustment is computed by determining the stroke average of the field for each round played. This average is subtracted from par to create an adjustment for each round. A player accumulates these adjustments for each round played. ”

The stat is basically a more accurate representation of scoring average as it takes into account the course, tournament and field.