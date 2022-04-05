Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What Putter Does Dustin Johnson Use?

In previous years, Dustin Johnson has been a bit of a tinkerer when it comes to which putter he likes in the bag. However, ever since his victory at the 2020 Masters, he has confidently stuck with one model in particular. Here, we take a look at the exact model he uses and why he likes it so much...

What Putter Does Dustin Johnson Use?

After using a TP Bandon 1 briefly he has gone back to his trusty Spider IB Tour Limited Black putter and has been using it for a couple of years now. Additionally he has occasionally put blades in tournament play if he feels like it, but he always seems to go back to the Black Spider above.

Back in 2020 Johnson said'; “I like to try stuff. When we have new stuff and new putters, I like to try them. Sometimes it’s good to look at something different for a little bit, but generally, I go back to everything that was in my bag originally. But I’m still a golf nerd. I like all the new equipment. I like new putters, and I like trying them all.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While available to purchase, DJ's exact specifications on his Spider Tour Black putter is slightly different to the stock version. Firstly, he uses no sightline on the top, opting instead for an all-black head. Secondly, he has an all-black shaft as oppose to the chrome one on the stock model.

All in all it makes for a very good looking putter and DJ clearly enjoys an unfussy look at address. Johnson's Spider still uses the TaylorMade's Pure Roll technology, one of the most popular face inserts in modern putters. It also has a slight slant in the shaft, making it the ideal putter for someone seeking forgiveness but has a slight arc on the putting stroke. For even more detail on Dustin Johnson's golf equipment, check out his full What's In The Bag.