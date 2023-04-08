What Is Sam Burns' Net Worth?

A player with multiple wins on the PGA Tour and a Presidents Cup appearance in 2022, the only two things missing from Sam Burns (opens in new tab)' resume are a Major win and a Ryder Cup appearance. Given his quality of play, it would not be surprising to see him tick off both of those as he is a few years off from his 30's as well. But how much is his net worth? Well like with all these kinds of questions, it is hard to come up with a definitive number, however we believe it may be around the $5 million mark.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burns has currently played more than 120 events on the PGA Tour and despite being so young has made around $20m in his official earnings so far.

He is a five-time PGA Tour winner and the tournaments in question are the Valspar Championship (twice) in 2021 and 2022 in which he won $1,242,000 and $1,404,000 respectively. He won the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship for $1,260,000 and then the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over Scottie Scheffler to win $1,512,000.

Finally his biggest paycheck came from the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay. Throughout the event he undefeated and beat high quality players like Patrick Cantlay, Scheffler, Adam Scott and also Cameron Young in the final. As a result he won the $3,500,000 up for grabs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving onto sponsors, currently Burns has a full bag of clubs from Callaway (along with an Odyssey putter). He then wears TravisMathew apparel along with Cuater golf shoes.

As you can see on his polo shirt and hat above, he then has several other sponsors too, including ADP, TopGolf, Mastercard, RBC and Discovery Land Company. Obviously it goes without saying that we do not know the financial details of these partnerships but all of these will have an undeniable impact on his net worth.

For more content on Burns, learn about his caddie Travis Perkins (opens in new tab), and his wife Caroline Campbell (opens in new tab).