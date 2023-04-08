What Is Sam Burns' Net Worth?
We take a look at how much the multiple-time PGA Tour winner is currently worth.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
What Is Sam Burns' Net Worth?
A player with multiple wins on the PGA Tour and a Presidents Cup appearance in 2022, the only two things missing from Sam Burns (opens in new tab)' resume are a Major win and a Ryder Cup appearance. Given his quality of play, it would not be surprising to see him tick off both of those as he is a few years off from his 30's as well. But how much is his net worth? Well like with all these kinds of questions, it is hard to come up with a definitive number, however we believe it may be around the $5 million mark.
Burns has currently played more than 120 events on the PGA Tour and despite being so young has made around $20m in his official earnings so far.
He is a five-time PGA Tour winner and the tournaments in question are the Valspar Championship (twice) in 2021 and 2022 in which he won $1,242,000 and $1,404,000 respectively. He won the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship for $1,260,000 and then the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over Scottie Scheffler to win $1,512,000.
Finally his biggest paycheck came from the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay. Throughout the event he undefeated and beat high quality players like Patrick Cantlay, Scheffler, Adam Scott and also Cameron Young in the final. As a result he won the $3,500,000 up for grabs.
Moving onto sponsors, currently Burns has a full bag of clubs from Callaway (along with an Odyssey putter). He then wears TravisMathew apparel along with Cuater golf shoes.
As you can see on his polo shirt and hat above, he then has several other sponsors too, including ADP, TopGolf, Mastercard, RBC and Discovery Land Company. Obviously it goes without saying that we do not know the financial details of these partnerships but all of these will have an undeniable impact on his net worth.
For more content on Burns, learn about his caddie Travis Perkins (opens in new tab), and his wife Caroline Campbell (opens in new tab).
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
-
-
Images Show The Incredible Repair Work At Augusta After Trees Fall Down
After three trees fell at The Masters, Augusta's ground crew worked tirelessly to get the course back into prime condition
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Biggest Names To Miss Masters Cut Including McIlroy, Thomas And DeChambeau
A number of huge names from the golf world are heading home early, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau
By Elliott Heath • Published