Who is Sam Burns' wife? Here, we get to know Caroline Campbell.

Who Is Sam Burns’ Wife?

Sam and Caroline Campbell got engaged in April 2019, with the couple marrying eight months later in December.

The pair, who both grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana, met in a class at church when they were just five-years-old and despite attending different high schools, would start dating at Louisiana State University.

“She was actually my first Valentine when we were five years old,” Burns said. “And then after that she wanted nothing to do with me until high school.”

With the pair dating for five years, Burns would ask Caroline’s father for permission to propose over the winter. Eventually, popping the question to Caroline during the 2019 RBC Heritage.

Campbell, who had spent a lot of time growing up about 45 minutes from Hilton Head, the town of the RBC Heritage (Harbour Town), was staying in the area with Burns for the tournament, along with 12 members of their families.

“These have been some of the best days of my life so far, any time that you ask a person to spend the rest of their life with you, it’s a pretty big deal.

“I hope that we’ll have many years together and grow old together and get to enjoy a lot of fun things together,” said Burns.

So, what do we know about Caroline Campbell? Well, she has two brothers and all three of them attended C.E. Byrd High School in Louisiana.

Coming from a sporting family, Caroline was a track and field athlete in high school, whilst her brothers played baseball and football.

The couple do keep their life private on social media, but we do know that they currently live together in Choudrant, Louisiana.